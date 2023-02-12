^

World

Thousands join latest round of Portuguese teachers' protests

The Philippine Star
February 12, 2023 | 10:02am
Thousands join latest round of Portuguese teachers' protests
Teachers hold big letters reading "respect" as they demonstrate for better wages and against government plan for a new recruiting system in Lisbon on February 11, 2023.
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

LISBON, Portugal —Thousands of teachers from across Portugal marched through the streets of Lisbon on Saturday in the latest round of protests demanding higher pay and better working conditions. 

More than 150,000 people took part in the rally, according to the National Federation of Teachers (FENPROF), the profession's main union. 

"This is probably the biggest demonstration of teachers" in Portugal, said FENPROF secretary general Mario Nogueira.

"We are outraged," Augusto Figueiredo, a technology teacher from Rio Maior, about 100 kilometers north of Lisbon, told AFP.

"Miserable salaries, discriminatory appraisals, inhuman schedules... this is the reality of our profession today," added the 64-year-old.

"We're really tired, no one is listening to us, this government needs to listen to us," Joao Tristao, a sports teacher, told AFPTV.

Teachers are calling for an improvement in the terms of tenure and career progression, and salaries to keep pace with inflation.

They also want their real working hours to be taken into account.

"This working time must be recognized," said Maria da Luz Ribeiro, an English teacher who worries about "the future of teachers and schools in Portugal". 

"I was forced to work longer to try to improve my pension," said the 68-year-old, who stopped working last year.

Saturday's national demonstration comes after a series of protests and rotating strikes by region, which have led to school closures. 

The ministry of education insists the teachers' strike movement has run out of steam since the end of January. 

The ministry is set to meet unions for a new round of talks next week.

LABOR ISSUES

PORTUGAL

TEACHERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

January 23, 2023 - 8:04am
The gunman believed to have killed 10 people during Lunar New Year celebrations in California shot himself dead as police...
World
fbtw
Turkish leader admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 15,000

Turkish leader admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 15,000

By Kadir Demir | 3 days ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to...
World
fbtw
China says working to 'verify' reports it flew spy balloon over US

China says working to 'verify' reports it flew spy balloon over US

8 days ago
China said Friday it was working to verify the facts around US claims that Beijing flew a spy balloon over its territory,...
World
fbtw
Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in &lsquo;arrested development&rsquo;

Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in ‘arrested development’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 days ago
The Australian think tank said Washington’s lead is largely due to Beijing’s weaknesses.
World
fbtw
WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency

WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency

12 days ago
Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over Covid-19, it said...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

1 day ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
World
fbtw
After the silence, body bags: Turkish town counts its dead

After the silence, body bags: Turkish town counts its dead

2 days ago
During an "agonising" 10- minute wait, the jackhammers and excavators fell silent, traffic on a four-lane highway next to...
World
fbtw
Chinese balloon's equipment 'clearly' for spying: US official

Chinese balloon's equipment 'clearly' for spying: US official

By Paul Handley | 2 days ago
Images from U2 spy planes showed that the Chinese balloon that flew over the United States last week was unmistakably equipped...
World
fbtw
Turkey, Syria quake toll tops 16,000 as cold compounds misery

Turkey, Syria quake toll tops 16,000 as cold compounds misery

By Kadir Demir | 2 days ago
Freezing temperatures deepened the misery Thursday for survivors of a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more...
World
fbtw
WHO warns of worse secondary health crisis in quake zone

WHO warns of worse secondary health crisis in quake zone

By Robin Millard | 3 days ago
The WHO warned Wednesday of a secondary health crisis threatening to strike Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with