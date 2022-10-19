^

US, Australia, Japan, Canada conduct joint exercises in South China Sea

Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 7:17pm
US, Australia, Japan, Canada conduct joint exercises in South China Sea
Their joint training comes amid tensions within the region – with China’s continued threats against Taiwan and its encroachment of the West Philippine Sea. 
MANILA, Philippines — Maritime forces of the US, Canada, Japan, and Australia are conducting exercises in the South China Sea together for the first time.

Training of the navies included surface, subsurface, and air defense exercises, including Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircraft from those who participated.

"Combined maritime exercises help us strengthen interoperability and increase collective war-fighting readiness," said Commander Matther Hays, commanding officer of USS Milius, a guided missile destroyer.

“It was great to be able to work with these three fine navies and to demonstrate our unwavering strong support for their increasing role in the region and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Their joint training comes amid tensions within the region – with China’s continued threats against Taiwan and its encroachment of the West Philippine Sea. 

The US Navy sent destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS Higgins (DDG 76), while Australia was represented by the Royal Australian Navy, the HMAS Arunta (FFH 151) and the Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart (DDG 39).

Japan Maritime Self Defense Force was represented by the JS Suzutsuki (DD 117) and Murusame-class destroyer JS Kirisame (DD 104).

The USS Milius (DDG 69), JS Kirisame (DD 104), and the Royal Australian Navy Supply-class auxiliary replenishment oiler HMAS Stalwart (A304) and the HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) conducted a trilateral exercise last October 7,

Meanwhile, Canada fielded the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338). US, Japan, Canada are conducting unilateral exercises in the South China Sea to support the Royal Australian Navy’s regional presence.

“These exercises are an excellent example; as they demonstrate our interoperability with other navies and provides opportunities to learn as well as prove our abilities to work seamlessly together,” Commander Annick Fortin, commanding officer of HMCS Winnipeg, said. 

