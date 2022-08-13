^

World

US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct air, sea transits

Philstar.com
August 13, 2022 | 5:48pm
US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct air, sea transits
This handout taken and released by Taiwan's Presidential Office on Aug. 3, 2022 shows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) standing with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
Handout / Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP

WASHINGTON, United States — The United States will boost trade with Taiwan in response to China's "provocative" behavior, the White House said Friday, as it insisted on the right of air and sea passage through the tense strait.

A new trade plan will be unveiled within days, while US forces will transit the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, said Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific issues and an adviser to President Joe Biden.

The statement came after Beijing raged at last week's trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, launching its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island.

Taiwan has accused China of using the visit by Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected American official to visit in decades, as an excuse to kickstart drills that Taipei called a rehearsal for invasion.

China views Taiwan as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

Campbell said Pelosi's visit was "consistent" with Washington's existing policy and that China had "overreacted."

Beijing used the pretext to "launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan to try to change the status quo, jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region," he said.

"China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented."

In response to China's drills, the United States is reasserting its involvement in the area, while reiterating its policy of "strategic ambiguity" -- diplomatically recognizing China while simultaneously supporting Taiwan's self-rule.

'Ambitious roadmap'

Campbell said the administration would continue to "deepen our ties with Taiwan, including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relationship."

"For example, we're developing an ambitious roadmap for trade negotiations which we intend to announce in the coming days," he said.

Campbell said that the United States would also reassert its right to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.

US forces "will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows, consistent with our long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation."

"That includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks," he told reporters.

Campbell did not confirm what kind of deployment would be made to support the maneuvers, saying he had no "comments about either the nature of our crossings or the timings across the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan's foreign ministry thanked Washington for its "firm support" in a statement on Saturday that pointed to Washington's "concrete action to maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the region".

Criticizing China's decision to halt cooperation with Washington on issues including the fight against climate change, Campbell said "we have and will continue to keep lines of communication open with Beijing."

The official noted that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have asked staff to arrange an in-person summit, but he declined to comment on reports that this could take place during the G20 group meeting in Bali this November.

"We don't have anything further in terms of details on time or location," he said.

TAIWAN-CHINA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biggest US Mega Millions jackpot of the year reaches $630 million. You can win from Philippines!
Sponsored

Biggest US Mega Millions jackpot of the year reaches $630 million. You can win from Philippines!

July 22, 2022 - 12:00pm
Filipinos can purchase their official tickets online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.
World
fbtw
China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'

By Jing Xuan Teng | 2 days ago
China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled...
World
fbtw
Taiwan holds military drill after China repeats threats

Taiwan holds military drill after China repeats threats

By Catherine Lai | 2 days ago
Taiwan's army held another live-fire drill Thursday after Beijing ended its largest-ever military exercises around the island,...
World
fbtw
$790 million US Mega Millions jackpot could break all time record!
Sponsored

$790 million US Mega Millions jackpot could break all time record!

July 26, 2022 - 9:00am
To put that in perspective, if this jackpot were to be won in the next draw, it would be the third largest jackpot in...
World
fbtw
Biden again tests positive for COVID, returns to isolation

Biden again tests positive for COVID, returns to isolation

13 days ago
As the oldest US president in history — he will turn 80 in November — Biden's health receives constant atten...
World
fbtw
Latest
North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 'victory'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 'victory'

7 hours ago
North Korea has lifted a mask mandate and eased other virus restrictions, state media said Saturday, days after leader Kim...
World
fbtw
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine

Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine

9 hours ago
With the monkeypox vaccine in short supply in the United States, thousands of foreigners, including Americans are flocking...
World
fbtw
Seoul seeks to ban basement flats after flooding deaths

Seoul seeks to ban basement flats after flooding deaths

1 day ago
South Korea's capital has moved to ban the cramped basement flats made famous by Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" after four...
World
fbtw
UN watchdog warns of 'grave' crisis amid violence near Ukraine nuclear plant

UN watchdog warns of 'grave' crisis amid violence near Ukraine nuclear plant

1 day ago
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog warned an emergency Security Council meeting on Thursday of the "grave" crisis unfolding...
World
fbtw
US attorney general says 'personally approved' Trump home search

US attorney general says 'personally approved' Trump home search

1 day ago
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday he had "personally approved" the dramatic raid on Donald Trump's Florida...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user