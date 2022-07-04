Bearing the torch of Filipino cultural identity across the diaspora

The board of trustees of Hiraya Foundation for Filipino American Heritage Preservation, Inc., a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of cultural heritage, tradition, history, language and craft.

The vanguard that strengthens Filipino-American heritage preservation

At a time when globalization has successfully homogenized the nations of the world, one finds the value of preserving one’s heritage intrinsic to the integrity of national identity given the osmotic tendencies of diasporas in acclimatizing to the culture they are immersed in at the present time.

Such is the case with the Filipino American community born and residing on US soil, with its ties to the motherland growing weaker with the passing of time due to their proximity from the motherland and their heavily-westernized upbringing, making it harder to touch base with their Filipino roots, let alone speak their mother tongue.

It also doesn’t help that in a country where Asian Hate is rampant, it can be quite herculean to banner one’s pride as a Filipino. This raises a question that must be answered: how can the diaspora remain grounded in their cultural identity as Filipino people while navigating a foreign land that they also call their home?

Enter the Hiraya Foundation for Filipino American Heritage Preservation Inc., a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of cultural heritage, tradition, history, language and craft, led by its President and Chairman, Dr. Romulo Aromin, Jr.; President-Elect Dely Po Go, DNP, RN, LNHA; Treasurer Leonora Galleros-Tinio, CPA, MBA; Secretary Lawrence Ira Safran; and Press Relations Officer Jovito de Luna Rabelas, bring their expertise to the table, working together to ensure that the torch of Filipino culture will be passed onto future generations.

Guided by its vision of uniting kababayan in the United States & in the Philippines, and encouraging their participation in efforts to protect, preserve and promote Filipino heritage in all its facets, the mandate of the foundation is to lead efforts to promote and preserve Filipino heritage in both territories as well as important contributions Filipinos have made to American society.

Aromin stressed the impact of cultural identity on the enrichment of American society. “Our contributions to American society were only made possible by our indebtedness to our cultural identity."

“It’s what defines us and remembering this, fuels further the burden to ensure the preservation of our heritage as a people," he added.

As of the moment, the foundation, through the leadership of Aromin, has been laying the groundwork for its efforts to heed the call for heritage preservation via the upcoming Gawad Alab ng Lahi, an awards program celebrating and honoring our kababayan and select foreign groups and partners in the US. Their service and efforts in their respective fields champion the best interests of the Filipino community both in American soil and in Philippine shores.

It also holds Sininglahi, an event gala aiming to facilitate the conservation of communities dedicated to the preservation of endangered Filipino heritage and crafts.

In order to keep our heritage alive and deeply ingrained in the consciousness of our kababayan, other monthly events have also been planned in the pipeline, some of which include: a lecture series tackling the exploits of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal as he interacted with contemporaries such as Juan Luna, Marcelo H. del Pilar, and Graciano Lopez-Jaena; virtual concerts that showcase and celebrate Philippine dance, as well as music both sung and played; and a film showcase featuring a classic directed by legendary filmmaker Ishmael Bernal among others.

Let us light the torch of our cultural heritage and let its flame burn brightly into the future.

To know more about Hiraya Foundation, log on to https://hirayafoundation.org or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.