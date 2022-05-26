Quad leaders hold talks to launch projects on climate change, debt management

(L-R) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the media prior to the Quad meeting at the Kishida's office in Tokyo on May 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue recently held another dialogue in Japan to discuss, among other things, peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region, the pandemic, debt management, climate change, and technology and cybersecurity.

US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened the fourth meeting of the “Quad” to lay out their vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.”

“We reaffirm our resolve to uphold the international rules-based order where countries are free from all forms of military, economic and political coercion,” their joint statement read.

Talks between the four member countries began in 2007, which was widely perceived as a response to the increasing Chinese power and influence on the region’s political economy and military.

READ: Checking China: What is the Quad alliance?

Their recently concluded dialogue is only the second meeting held in-person and their next meeting is slated next year, which will be hosted by Australia.

Members say they will continue to promote following international law when it comes to dealing with maritime issues, especially to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and that includes the coverage of the East and South China Sea that has been the subject of multiple disputes.

The Quad said it “strongly [opposes] coercive, provocative or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the area.”

Other issues discussed and announcements made during the summit include: