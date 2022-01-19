

















































 
























It's possible to play for $376M Mega Millions jackpot, even when staying at home!
 


January 19, 2022 | 5:36pm





 
Itâ€™s possible to play for $376M Mega Millions jackpot, even when staying at home!
American lottery game Mega Millions offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world—$376 million and Filipinos can join the next draw Friday night and buy official Mega Millions tickets online, at theLotter.com
Who among us hasn’t imagined winning the lottery? How our lives would change if we were lucky enough to win a jackpot! Yet, seriously, how much could you win playing one of the local lotteries available here?


The biggest jackpots, you know, are offered in the US. But, flying to the US to buy lottery tickets is not too practical, especially nowadays. 


What if we were to tell you that you could still take a chance on winning a prize of $376 million (or about P19 billion), playing online safety and securely, while staying at home?


Luckily, theLotter makes it possible!


American lottery game Mega Millions offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world—$376 million and Filipinos can join the next draw Friday night and buy official Mega Millions tickets online, at theLotter.com, the world's leading online ticket purchasing service, from the comfort of their home.


Here’s how you could win from the Philippines


“When you play the lottery, you fill out your tickets with your lucky numbers, or choose numbers randomly,” theLotter spokesperson Adrian Cooremans says. “Playing the lottery online is just the same. At theLotter, you can choose from over 50 of the world’s most popular lotteries, and decide the number of lines and how many draws you want to play."


    

  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery.
    
 
  3. Choose your 6 favorite numbers.
    
 
  4. Confirm your ticket purchase.
Official lottery tickets


Once a customer’s order is complete, representatives of theLotter will purchase official Mega Millions tickets at a licensed lottery retailer on their behalf. The tickets are scanned and uploaded to the customer’s account before the draw.


The customer’s ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and the tickets are safeguarded, to be used to claim prizes if they turn out to be winners. Jackpot winners may need to fly to the United States to claim their prize in person, but if this is the case, theLotter assists with travel arrangements at its expense.


“The entire process is completely transparent and all transactions are recorded and easily accessible,” Cooremans explained. “theLotter makes its money by adding a small service fee to the cost of the ticket. No commissions are taken from winning tickets. Prize money won by our customers is entirely theirs!”


Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $100 million in prizes to more than 6 million winners from across the globe.

Players from the Philippines win online


Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $100 million in prizes to more than 6 million winners from across the globe.


“Our biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot playing Oregon Megabucks” Cooremans said.


“Many Filipino players have won prizes while playing with theLotter.com. Our latest winner from the Philippines is B.J.L., who prefers to retain his anonymity," he added.


B.J.L. won a third place prize in the US Powerball draw of March 2021, and claimed a prize of $50,000.


The next Mega Millions draw


We have yet to have a jackpot winner from the Philippines, but who knows. That could change in this week’s Mega Millions draw. Residents of the Philippines interested in playing online the Mega Millions this Friday, for a huge jackpot of $376 million, can get their official tickets now by visiting theLotter.com.


Good luck and please play responsibly!


Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/


 











 









