












 




































 
























^


 













 








World
 
Biden tears into Trump on anniversary of 'insurrection'
 


Sebastian Smith - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 8:56am





 
Biden tears into Trump on anniversary of 'insurrection'
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.
AFP / Alex Edelman 
 


WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden on Thursday savaged Donald Trump's "lies" and attempt to overturn the 2020 election, vowing on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot that he would let no one put a "dagger at the throat of democracy."


After largely ignoring Trump for a year, Biden took off the gloves, describing the Republican as a cheat whose ego wouldn't let him accept defeat and whose supporters almost shattered US democracy when they stormed Congress to prevent certification of the election.



It was a searing speech, signaling Biden's decision to abandon his previously cautious approach — and it immediately prompted an equally bitter Republican backlash.


"This was an armed insurrection," Biden declared from Statuary Hall inside the Capitol, where a year ago thousands of people brandishing Trump flags trampled over police to invade the chamber, forcing lawmakers to flee for their lives.


"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power," Biden said.


"I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy."


Biden's voice filled with anger as he laid out the dangers facing a country that has long styled itself as leader of the free world.


"Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?" he asked.


Trump doubles down


Although Biden deliberately did not mention Trump's name, he made clear whom he was talking about in a blistering portrait of a man he said scorned democracy because he couldn't accept defeat.


"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said. "He values power over principle."


During the assault on Congress, Trump was "sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing," Biden said, his anger clear.


Trump, who has spent the last year spreading conspiracy theories about his election loss to millions of followers, quickly fired back with a series of statements doubling down on his lie about the election "crime" and dismissing Biden's speech as "political theater."


And in an interview later with the conspiracy theory-peddling OAN television channel, Trump again falsely claimed that the election was "rigged" with "hundreds of thousands of votes in certain states."


Republicans keep clear


In the evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats held a candle-lit outdoor vigil on the Capitol steps, praying for the police officers who died following the violence and singing "God Bless America."


However, such are the depths of division 12 months later that barely any Republicans attended the events.


The party's top lawmaker, Senator Mitch McConnell, was leading a delegation to a funeral of a recently deceased senator some 600 miles (965 kilometers) away in Atlanta, Georgia.


In a statement, McConnell said January 6 had been a "dark day" but called it "stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary."


McConnell was among the senior Republicans a year ago who condemned Trump for stoking the unprecedented violence with his barrage of lies about fraud, which no court or independent investigator has ever substantiated.


Since then, however, almost the entire party has quietly backed off from talking about January 6, bowing to Trump's enormous influence with Republican voters — and possible bid to return as president in 2024.


One top Republican, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, said Democrats "want this to be politicized... They want every day to be about January 6."


A photo tweeted by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy showed just two Republicans present at the minute of silence held for Capitol police officers who died in the wake of the unrest. "An extraordinary image of where this country's politics are," Murphy said.


'True patriotism'


Writing in The New York Times, former Democratic president Jimmy Carter said the United States "teeters on the brink of a widening abyss."


"Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy. Americans must set aside differences and work together before it is too late," Carter wrote.


More surprising was the voice of Karl Rove, one of the chief architects of Republican strategy over the last 30 years, who wrote in the right-leaning Wall Street Journal editorial pages that there can be no forgiveness for the assault on democracy.


"There can be no soft-pedaling what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy. Love of country demands nothing less. That's true patriotism," he wrote.


 










 










DONALD TRUMP
JOE BIDEN
WASHINGTON

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
 














Trending






Latest














Trending







Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge







Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge



21 hours ago 


The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops.








World
fbtw













US airport chaos as more than 2,600 flights canceled







US airport chaos as more than 2,600 flights canceled



5 days ago 


The United States had 2,604 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,529 canceled worldwide, shortly after 4:30 pm (2130...








World
fbtw













Macau bans international passenger flights for two weeks







Macau bans international passenger flights for two weeks



23 hours ago 


Health officials on Wednesday identified three imported asymptomatic cases in Macau, related to travelers from the United...








World
fbtw













North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea








North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea



2 days ago 


In its latest apparent launch, an unidentified projectile was fired into the sea east of the peninsula, the South Korean Joint...








World
fbtw













After the US Capitol riot, a sprawling inquiry continues to grow







After the US Capitol riot, a sprawling inquiry continues to grow



By Charlotte Plantive |
3 days ago 


The hunt began even as the smoke was still clearing on January 6: dozens of federal agents went to work sifting through social...








World
fbtw










Latest









China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases







China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases



2 days ago 


People in the central area "must not go out", according to a statement posted Monday, while all communities will set up "sentinels...





 


World
fbtw













World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread







World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread



By Stuart Williams |
3 days ago 


Despite the major recent tensions between both China and Russia and their Western partners, the five world powers said they...








World
fbtw













China removes two officials in locked-down Xi'an







China removes two officials in locked-down Xi'an



3 days ago 


On Sunday, Xi'an announced that two senior Communist Party officials from the Yanta district had been removed from their posts,...








World
fbtw













Hong Kong independent news outlet shuts down to 'ensure safety'







Hong Kong independent news outlet shuts down to 'ensure safety'



4 days ago 


"In the face of a crisis, we must ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who are on board," crowd-funded non-partisan...








World
fbtw













Taiwan leader urges China to curb 'military adventurism'







Taiwan leader urges China to curb 'military adventurism'



5 days ago 


Taiwan's president on Saturday urged China to curb its "military adventurism", with tensions between the two sides at...








World
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with