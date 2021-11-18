
































































 




   







   















World
                        
Filipinos can get a chance win the $205 million US Powerball jackpot this Saturday
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 6:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
The next Powerball draw is this Saturday with a jackpot worth $205 million.
MANILA, Philippines — Who hasn’t imagined winning a huge lottery jackpot? Your dreams of spending the prize money may kick into high gear every time Powerball is on the rise, but you may have been discouraged by thinking that the only way you could play Powerball was if you traveled to the United States to purchase tickets in person.



Now, you can participate in Powerball draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Powerball tickets can be purchased online, safely and securely, at theLotter.com.



“The next Powerball draw is coming up on Saturday, with a jackpot worth $205 million (equivalent to P10.3 billion) and we’re helping our customers from all over the world participate,” said Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter.



“There's no limit to how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week's draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!" he added.



TheLotter is an online lottery ticket messenger service providing people around the globe with the opportunity to play their favorite lottery draws, with official lottery tickets, from anywhere in the world.



Here’s how it works



At theLotter you’ll be taking a chance at winning millions for a cost of just $5 per line. Not only that—when you buy your official Powerball tickets online at theLotter, you’ll participate in the draw under the same conditions as if you were buying your tickets in the United States, with the exact same chances of winning the jackpot.



All you have to do is follow these steps:



    
	
  1. Sign up at thelotter.com
    2. 
	
  2. Select the Powerball lottery.
    3. 
	
  3. Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form.
    4. 
	
  4. Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form.
    5. 
	
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase.
    6. 




Purchasing official lottery tickets online is just the same as purchasing them in person, except that you can do it anytime, anywhere you are, using your phone or any other device with an internet connection.



“We buy official Powerball Lottery tickets on our customers' behalf and scan it into their online account as proof of purchase, so it is very clear what we do,” shared Cooremans.



“I believe it is because we focus so heavily on security and convenience that customers are returning to the site time after time," he added.



No commissions on your winnings



If you are lucky enough to win a prize, congratulations! Your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time.



If you win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person (in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses.). TheLotter charges customers a small transaction fee but no commissions are taken from winning tickets.



History of huge prizes



Back in January 2016, Powerball awarded a $1.586 billion jackpot prize which was shared by three lucky winners.



More recently, a single lucky player won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot in January 2021; and in October 2021, Powerball awarded one winner with a $699.8 million prize.



Are there real winners with theLotter?



Yes! Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to nearly 7 million winners from across the globe.



The biggest winners at the site include a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.



While there has yet to be a jackpot winner among theLotter’s Filipino customers, players have been winning smaller, secondary prizes all the time. Maybe a Filipino player at theLotter will win the Powerball jackpot in the upcoming draw.



If you purchase your Powerball tickets online at theLotter, and have a bit of luck, maybe that winner will be you!



For more information about how to play Powerball online, please visit:  theLotter.com 



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

