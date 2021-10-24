
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 9:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire
Nicole (last name not given) 40 years-old, watches the traffic on Freeway 110 from inside her tent over the bridge, during the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in Los Angeles California on May 25, 2020. On May 22, 2020 a federal judge issued a preliminary order requiring that homeless people living under Los Angeles freeway overpasses and underpasses, be relocated for health and safety reasons.
Apu GOMES  /  AFP
                        

                        
NEW YORK, United States — To keep the taps at his recently opened beer tasting room flowing, Peter Chekijian had no choice but to ask his main employees to come in seven days per-week.



The staffing shortage has also kept Chekijian from realizing his goal of brewing beer on site, since he can't find contractors to finish installing tanks he requires.



"That's been a big issue of getting people to actually finish up the job," said Chekijian, who co-founded the small Twin Fork Beer Company in New York state.



Even as millions of Americans who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic have returned to work, companies nationwide report they're still struggling to hire employees in recent months.



More than 10 million jobs were unfilled as of the end of August, according to government data. The labor force participation rate, which measures the US economy's active workforce, was 61.6 percent in September, compared to 63.3 percent before the pandemic.



The causes of the short staffing are myriad, from continued fears of contracting Covid-19, particularly among people who live with elderly family or children, to early retirements and objections over work-life balance and low wages.



And while the government throughout the pandemic offered generous unemployment benefits to keep people who lost their job financially sound, their expiration last month hasn't yet caused hiring to increase.



'Absolute war'



The employee shortages come as restaurants and entertainment venues reopen amid as more Americans get vaccinated, and ahead of the uptick in business around the holiday season.



With "so many employers trying to hire so many people at the same time, it creates that imbalance," said Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota.



Employers who spoke to AFP told of mad scrambles to attract applicants by offering higher wages and other perks.



Chekijian has put out ads looking for employees and attended job fairs with offers of time off, benefits packages and salaries as generous as he can manage, but still can't find the people he needs.



"It's been shockingly slow," he said. "It's definitely affecting what we're trying to do in terms of growing our business."



The biggest American retailers are hiring staff ahead of the holiday season, with Amazon and Walmart both recruiting 150,000 people, Target and UPS taking on 100,000 and FedEx 90,000.



Logistics company GXO is looking to hire 9,000 employees for the busy season over the next two months, and its head of human resources Maryclaire Hammond said "finding people has been a huge issue."



"There is a massive competition for talent at all levels, there is an absolute war," she said in an interview.



Robots and burritos



GXO is particularly short on material handlers and forklift operators, and has paid for billboards and social media advertisements and organized job fairs to attract applications.



It has upped its pay by $3 to $5 per-hour in the past eight months and offered hiring incentives and a benefits package including health insurance, retirement contributions and college tuition assistance.



But Hammond said getting people to stay is even trickier.



"The current workforce is pretty fickle, happy to change," she said. If a warehouse nearby pays even slightly more, employees will move there.



The company has tried to make workers feel comfortable, even going so far as to hand out burritos at some warehouses.



"Offering very good burritos in the mornings, it sounds silly, but things like that really motivate people," Hammond said.



It has also tried to find ways around the worker shortages by increasing automation in its warehouses by 40 percent this year.



Staci Weinsheimer is looking for a full-time administrative job and feels that the market is finally turning in her favor.



"I'm getting a lot of interviews, I'm getting a lot of great feedback from the employers," she said after meeting with hospitality companies at a job fair in Melville, New York.



Some job seekers still struggle to find work, or question whether companies will treat them well.



"Employers could be spending more money to attract new hires, and to improve working conditions. Those who do that find it easier to hire," Sojourner, the University of Minnesota economist, said.



He added: "But a lot of employers are reluctant to really raise wages, because that does come out of their profits, and then the incumbent employees might also want a raise.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUSINESSES
                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      NEW YORK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 10 million jobs were unfilled as of the end of August, according to government data. The labor force participation...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Young at heart: Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Young at heart: Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Queen Elizabeth II turned down a prize celebrating the elderly, assessing that at 95 she did not meet the criteria, The Oldie...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Under Israel's blockade, Gaza's fishermen struggle for a catch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Under Israel's blockade, Gaza's fishermen struggle for a catch


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The further we go, the more we pay for fuel without guarantees about the catch," Nahal says, leading a line of five boats,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19 &mdash; WHO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19 — WHO


                              

                                                                  By Agnes Pedrero |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 vaccines for kids? Strategies around the world
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 vaccines for kids? Strategies around the world


                              

                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Pfizer on Thursday requested emergency approval from US health authorities to use its COVID-19 jab in children aged five...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 UN fears 'mass atrocity crimes' in Myanmar as troops gather in north
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN fears 'mass atrocity crimes' in Myanmar as troops gather in north


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"We should all be prepared, as the people in this part of Myanmar are prepared, for even more mass atrocity crimes. I desperately...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China hounds Taiwan with 'greyzone' war plane incursions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China hounds Taiwan with 'greyzone' war plane incursions


                              

                                                                  By Amber Wang |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The sudden spike in Chinese war planes crossing into the island's air defence identification zone has focused attention on...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States would defend Taiwan if the island were attacked by China, which considers...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Forty-three countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Forty-three countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN chief 'very worried' over possible COP26 failure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN chief 'very worried' over possible COP26 failure


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the current climate situation was "a one-way ticket for disaster" and stressed...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with