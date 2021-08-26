A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday

Powerball offers a staggering nine-figure jackpot of $322 million (equivalent to P16 billion), and luckily you, too, have a chance of winning it by purchasing your Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.

MANILA, Philippines — It has been nearly three months since the US Powerball jackpot was last won but there’s a chance it will be won in the upcoming draw this Saturday night.

“TheLotter gives players the opportunity to participate in the world’s most exciting lotteries. Lotteries don’t get any bigger than the American Powerball, which awarded a record $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016. Powerball just added a third weekly draw on Monday nights, guaranteeing that its jackpots will grow faster than ever,” Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter, said.

“The best part about playing lotteries online at theLotter? Our customers don’t just play lotteries, they also win them! Scores of our players have won Powerball prizes over the years and several have become millionaires after matching five main numbers in a lucky draw,” he added.

Winners from the Philippines

“While there has yet to be a jackpot winner from the Philippines, Filipinos have won amazing prizes playing online at theLotter,” Cooremans shared.

B.J.L., an engineer from Manila (who prefers to retain his anonymity), loves playing local lottery games. However, due to the pandemic, he was unable to buy tickets in person.

Instead, he purchased US Powerball tickets online at theLotter and ended up winning a third division $50,000 Powerball prize in the draw last March 10.

Become the next Powerball winner

It’s totally possible for you to win a big lottery prize playing Powerball even if you’re not an American.

According to the official Powerball website: “You do not have to be a US citizen or US resident to play Powerball.” Using the ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you do not even need to travel to the United States to play.

After completing your ticket order, theLotter’s local agents in the United States will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf. Your tickets will be scanned and uploaded to your account before the draw. TheLotter charges customers a small transaction fee and no commissions are taken from winning tickets.

TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

Here’s how you could win a $322 million jackpot from the Philippines:

Sign up at theLotter.com.

Select the Powerball lottery.

Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form.

Choose 1 "Powerball" number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form.

Confirm your ticket purchase.

TheLotter offers Filipinos the opportunity to play Powerball with a single line for less than $5.

Filipinos who buy their official Powerball tickets online at theLotter participate in the draw under the same conditions as if they were buying their tickets in the United States, with the exact same chances of winning the jackpot.

What happens when you win

If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. (If you win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person, but in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses.)

You’ll receive the entire amount of your prize, less applicable taxes, with no commissions taken!

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners from across the globe. Its biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and an Iraqi man who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

You could be the next player to win big by playing the US Powerball lottery online. Get your tickets now!

Good luck and please play responsibly!

For more information on how to play Powerball online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.

