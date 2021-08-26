



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 4:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
Powerball offers a staggering nine-figure jackpot of $322 million (equivalent to P16 billion), and luckily you, too, have a chance of winning it by purchasing your Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It has been nearly three months since the US Powerball jackpot was last won but there’s a chance it will be won in the upcoming draw this Saturday night.



Powerball offers a staggering nine-figure jackpot of $322 million (equivalent to P16 billion), and luckily you, too, have a chance of winning it by purchasing your Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.



“TheLotter gives players the opportunity to participate in the world’s most exciting lotteries. Lotteries don’t get any bigger than the American Powerball, which awarded a record $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016. Powerball just added a third weekly draw on Monday nights, guaranteeing that its jackpots will grow faster than ever,” Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter, said.



“The best part about playing lotteries online at theLotter? Our customers don’t just play lotteries, they also win them! Scores of our players have won Powerball prizes over the years and several have become millionaires after matching five main numbers in a lucky draw,” he added.



A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday 



Winners from the Philippines



“While there has yet to be a jackpot winner from the Philippines, Filipinos have won amazing prizes playing online at theLotter,” Cooremans shared.



B.J.L., an engineer from Manila (who prefers to retain his anonymity), loves playing local lottery games. However, due to the pandemic, he was unable to buy tickets in person.



Instead, he purchased US Powerball tickets online at theLotter and ended up winning a third division $50,000 Powerball prize in the draw last March 10.



Become the next Powerball winner



It’s totally possible for you to win a big lottery prize playing Powerball even if you’re not an American.



According to the official Powerball website: “You do not have to be a US citizen or US resident to play Powerball.” Using the ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you do not even need to travel to the United States to play.



After completing your ticket order, theLotter’s local agents in the United States will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf. Your tickets will be scanned and uploaded to your account before the draw. TheLotter charges customers a small transaction fee and no commissions are taken from winning tickets.



TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.



A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday 



Here’s how you could win a $322 million jackpot from the Philippines:



    
	
  1. Sign up at theLotter.com.
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Select the Powerball lottery.
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form.
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Choose 1 "Powerball" number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form.
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase.
    6. 




TheLotter offers Filipinos the opportunity to play Powerball with a single line for less than $5.



Filipinos who buy their official Powerball tickets online at theLotter participate in the draw under the same conditions as if they were buying their tickets in the United States, with the exact same chances of winning the jackpot.



What happens when you win



If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. (If you win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person, but in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses.)



You’ll receive the entire amount of your prize, less applicable taxes, with no commissions taken!



Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners from across the globe. Its biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and an Iraqi man who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.



You could be the next player to win big by playing the US Powerball lottery online. Get your tickets now!



Good luck and please play responsibly!



A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday 



 



For more information on how to play Powerball online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      THELOTTER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, China trade fresh barbs over disputed seas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, China trade fresh barbs over disputed seas


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos have the exact same chances of winning the US Powerball jackpot as they would if buying their lottery tickets in...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos have the exact same chances of winning the US Powerball jackpot as they would if buying their lottery tickets in...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taliban warn of 'consequences' as US ramps up evacuation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taliban warn of 'consequences' as US ramps up evacuation


                              

                                                                  By David Fox |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Taliban warned Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies try to remain in Afghanistan beyond...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Timeline: Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Timeline: Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Here are the main developments since the Taliban seized Kabul, taking power again in Afghanistan after two decades of wa...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Afghans rush to flee Taliban as hopes emerge for more time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Afghans rush to flee Taliban as hopes emerge for more time


                              

                                                                  By David Fox |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14, but huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport hoping to flee the threat...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, China trade fresh barbs over disputed seas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, China trade fresh barbs over disputed seas


                              

                                                                  By Tran Thi Minh Ha |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday the US would find new ways to "raise the pressure on Beijing", accusing China...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please let us on the bus': Heartbreak on Kabul airport convoy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please let us on the bus': Heartbreak on Kabul airport convoy


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tens of thousands of people are gathered around the airport north of the capital in the hope of getting a flight out of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden says US will complete Afghan pullout by August 31
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden says US will complete Afghan pullout by August 31


                              

                                                                  By Sebastian Smith |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The sooner we can finish, the better," Biden said of the plan to evacuate Americans, Afghan nationals and US troops from...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank 'deeply concerned,' pauses aid to Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank 'deeply concerned,' pauses aid to Afghanistan


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with