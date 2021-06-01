â‚¬130 million jackpot of EuroMillions Superdraw is equivalent to P7.6 billion â€“ Here's how you can play!





































































 




   







   















€130 million jackpot of EuroMillions Superdraw is equivalent to P7.6 billion – Here's how you can play!
You can play Mega Millions from the Philippines by purchasing official tickets at TheLotter, the world’s leading online ticket purchasing service.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
€130 million jackpot of EuroMillions Superdraw is equivalent to P7.6 billion – Here's how you can play!

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 9:27am                           

                        


                        

                        
Make sure that you don't miss this special event by purchasing your official tickets online. You have until this Friday!



MANILA, Philippines — American lotteries are usually the biggest in the world, known for their enormous jackpot prizes. Powerball holds the world record, having awarded a $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016, but Mega Millions has twice awarded jackpots over $1 billion.



Just this month, a Mega Millions jackpot of $516 million, the 9th largest in the game’s history, was won by a single ticket on May 21.



The spotlight now turns to Europe and there’s a huge jackpot coming up very soon! This June 4, Friday, EuroMillions Superdraw takes place with a jackpot prize of €130 million (equivalent to P7.6 billion).



EuroMillions is extremely popular across the continent as it offers the biggest jackpot prizes in Europe. Tickets can be purchased in nine different countries, but residents of the Philippines shouldn’t feel left out.



You can buy EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online, already now, at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.



€130 million jackpot of EuroMillions Superdraw is equivalent to P7.6 billion – Here's how you can play!



What is the EuroMillions Superdraw?



The Superdraw is a EuroMillions draw with a boosted jackpot, and the game is played in the same way. When you purchase your EuroMillions ticket, you are called upon to choose five main numbers in a 1-50 guess range, as well as two additional numbers, called Lucky Stars, in a 1-12 guess range.



If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the EuroMillions draw, you win the EuroMillions jackpot!



There are 12 secondary prizes for partial matches. The same rules apply for the Superdraw. The EuroMillions jackpot continues to roll over until it is won, but it has a jackpot cap of €220 million. The current Superdraw record of €210 million was set on February 26.



When you purchase tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw on June 4 you’ll be playing to win an enormous prize of €130 million. This incredible jackpot could be won outright in the draw!



€130 million jackpot of EuroMillions Superdraw is equivalent to P7.6 billion – Here's how you can play!



How do you play from the Philippines?



Open an account at theLotter.com and you can purchase your EuroMillions tickets online, safely and securely.



Simply fill out your EuroMillions Superdraw entries and theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.



If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified via SMS or email with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken!



Will you be the first Filipino Superdraw winner?



The record €210 million jackpot in February was won by a single lucky player from Switzerland. Previous Superdraw winners have come from France, Spain, the United Kingdom and elsewhere.



There has yet to be a Superdraw winner from the Philippines, but all that could change in the upcoming draw with €130 million jackpot.



Make sure that you don't miss this special event by purchasing your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online today at theLotter.com and who knows, you might win the Superdraw jackpot from your home in the Philippines!



€130 million jackpot of EuroMillions Superdraw is equivalent to P7.6 billion – Here's how you can play!



 



For more information on how to play EuroMillions Superdraw online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

