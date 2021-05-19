



































































 




   







   















Filipino player wins $50,000 in online lottery! Here's how you could win $515million this Friday
Many Filipino players have won prizes while playing with theLotter.com. Along with those who have won smaller lottery prizes, one of theLotter’s biggest Filipino winners was a woman named Christina R. who claimed a €150,979.68 (?8.8 million) Spanish La Primitiva prize in July 2016.”
Filipino player wins $50,000 in online lottery! Here's how you could win $515 million this Friday

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 3:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — This Friday, the American Mega Millions lottery is offering a $515 million (P24.6 billion) jackpot, which is currently the biggest lottery prize in the world.



“Many Filipino players have won American lottery prizes by playing online,” says Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.



Just recently, Manila engineer B.J.L., who requested anonymity, discovered there’s no need to travel to the United States to purchase American lottery tickets.



B.J.L. loved playing local lottery games but due to the lockdown he was unable to buy tickets in person. He took a chance by pursing his passion online. Seeing the many testimonies from previous winners and customers, he tried his luck at theLotter.com.



B.J.L. purchased tickets online at theLotter for the US Powerball draw last March 10. One of his lines included 17, 18, 27, 37, 53 and the Powerball number 18. The numbers that came up in the official draw were 17, 18, 37, 44, 53 and the Powerball number 18. B.J.L.'s line matched four out of the five main numbers as well as the additional Powerball number.



“Then there’s an email saying that I won a big prize!” B.J.L. said upon receiving the confirmation from theLotter’s Customer Service team.



He beat 1:913,129 odds to win Powerball's third division prize of $50,000 (P2.4 million).






So what are you waiting for? If B.J.L. can win American lottery from home in the Philippines, so can you. Here’s how you can play for the $515 million jackpot:



1. Sign up at theLotter.com



2. Select the Mega Millions lottery



3. Choose your 6 favorite numbers



4. Confirm your ticket purchase



Once a customer’s order is complete, representatives of theLotter will purchase official Mega Millions tickets on their behalf at a licensed lottery retailer. The tickets are scanned and uploaded to the customer’s account before the draw.



The customer’s ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and the tickets are safeguarded, to be used to claim prizes if they turn out to be winners. Jackpot winners may need to fly to the United States to claim their prize in person, but if this is the case, theLotter assists with travel arrangements at its expense.



“No commissions are taken from winning tickets. Prize money won by our customers is entirely theirs!” Cooremans says.



Filipinos can win international lottery prizes



Many Filipino players have won prizes while playing with theLotter.com. Along with those who have won smaller lottery prizes, one of theLotter’s biggest Filipino winners was a woman named Christina R. who claimed a €150,979.68 (P8.8 million) Spanish La Primitiva prize in July 2016.”



Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $100 million in prizes to more than 6 million winners from across the globe.



“Our biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto in July 2017; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot in August 2015 playing Oregon Megabucks,” Cooremans says.



“We have yet to have a jackpot winner from the Philippines, but who knows. That could change in this week’s Mega Millions draw," he adds.



Residents of the Philippines interested in playing the Mega Millions lottery online can get more details by visiting theLotter.com.






For more information how to play Mega Millions online, please visit TheLotter.com.



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

