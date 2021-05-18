#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
^
Israeli strike puts sole Gaza COVID lab out of action: ministry
Smoke billows following an Israeli strike on Gaza City on May 17, 2021. Israeli air strikes hammered the Gaza Strip after a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people, the large majority Palestinian, despite international calls for de-escalation.
Mohammed Abed/AFP

Israeli strike puts sole Gaza COVID lab out of action: ministry

(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 9:52am

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories -- The Palestinian enclave of Gaza's only COVID-19 laboratory is no longer able to carry out testing due to an Israeli air strike Monday on the clinic housing it, local authorities said.

Al-Rimal clinic, in the town of the same name in the Gaza Strip, was partly destroyed, while the territory's health ministry and the office of Qatar's Red Crescent were also hit, officials said. 

Medical personnel at the ministry were wounded, some critically, the Hamas-run enclave's deputy health minister Yousef Abu al-Rish told reporters.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said the Israeli strikes "threaten to undermine the efforts of the health ministry in the face of the Covid pandemic".

The raids "stopped screening tests... at the central laboratory", he added.

Before the military escalation between Hamas and Israel a week ago, authorities in Gaza tested an average of some 1,600 people per day.

The rate of positive tests was among the highest in the world, at 28 percent, and hospitals have been overwhelmed by patients.

The enclave of two million residents has so far received 122,000 vaccine doses, more than half of which have not been administered, according to the World Health Organization. 

WHO says 103,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gaza, of whom over 930 have died. 

GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI DEFENSE FORCES PALESTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Israel flattens Gaza building hosting AP, Jazeera in air strike
Israel flattens Gaza building hosting AP, Jazeera in air strike
2 days ago
An Israeli air strike Saturday demolished the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and American news...
World
fbfb
UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza
UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza
2 days ago
"The Secretary-General is dismayed by the increasing number of civilian casualties, including the death of ten members of...
World
fbfb
US Mega Millions with massive $370 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Friday!
Sponsored
US Mega Millions with massive $370 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Friday!
10 days ago
There’s no limit how high the current Mega Millions jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this...
World
fbfb
US Mega Millions with massive $370 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Friday!
Sponsored
US Mega Millions with massive $370 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Friday!
10 days ago
There’s no limit how high the current Mega Millions jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this...
World
fbfb
Pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO warns
Pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO warns
By Robin Millard | 3 days ago
The World Health Organization issued a grim warning on Friday that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly",...
World
fbfb
Latest
Pfizer jab can be stored in fridge for a month &mdash; EMA
Pfizer jab can be stored in fridge for a month — EMA
39 minutes ago
The EU's drug agency on Monday approved the storage of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in fridges for up...
World
fbfb
Biden tells Netanyahu he backs 'ceasefire' in Israel &mdash; White House
Biden tells Netanyahu he backs 'ceasefire' in Israel — White House
2 hours ago
Biden has so far resisted joining other world leaders and much of his own Democratic party in calling for an immediate ceasefire...
World
fbfb
Conspiracy epidemic, born in US, spreads in Europe
Conspiracy epidemic, born in US, spreads in Europe
21 hours ago
Conspiracy theories, driven by the global health crisis, are taking root in Europe more than ever, drawing inspiration from...
World
fbfb
UNICEF says rich countries can afford to donate Covax jabs
UNICEF says rich countries can afford to donate Covax jabs
1 day ago
The world's seven richest states and the EU could help close the world's vaccine gap by sharing just 20% of their June,...
World
fbfb
Pope urges peace, unity in special mass for Myanmar
Pope urges peace, unity in special mass for Myanmar
By Alexandria Sage | 1 day ago
The mass came after several appeals for peace in recent months by Francis, who visited Myanmar in November 2017.
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with