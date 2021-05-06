#VACCINEWATCHPH
US Mega Millions with massive $370 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Friday!
There’s no limit how high the current Mega Millions jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week’s draw.
US Mega Millions with massive $370 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Friday!

(Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — The American Mega Millions lottery is offering, in its upcoming draw on Friday night, a jackpot worth $370 million (P17.9 billion), currently the world’s biggest lottery prize.

Official Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at TheLotter, the world’s leading online ticket purchasing service.

“According to Mega Millions rules, you do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play American lotteries” Adrian Cooremans, TheLotter's spokesman, explained. 

“TheLotter has been acting as a lottery ticket messenger service on behalf of customers from all over the world since 2002, and this service is now available to residents of the Philippines as well’, he added. 

There’s no limit how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week’s draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!

Playing the lottery online

“When you play the lottery, you fill out your tickets with your lucky numbers, or choose numbers randomly,” Cooremans said.

“Playing the lottery online is just the same. At TheLotter, you can choose from over 50 of the world’s most popular lotteries, and decide the number of lines and how many draws you want to play. In addition to regular tickets, you can join a lottery syndicate and play more lines at a reduced prize. There are multiple options available," he continued.

Official lottery tickets

Once a customer’s order is complete, representatives of TheLotter will purchase official Mega Millions tickets at a licensed lottery retailer on their behalf. The tickets are scanned and uploaded to the customer’s account before the draw.

The customer’s ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and the tickets are safeguarded, to be used to claim prizes if they turn out to be winners. Jackpot winners may need to fly to the United States to claim their prize in person, but if this is the case, TheLotter assists with travel arrangements at its expense.

“The entire process is completely transparent and all transactions are recorded and easily accessible. TheLotter makes its money by adding a small service fee to the cost of the ticket. No commissions are taken from winning tickets. Prize money won by our customers is entirely theirs!” Cooremans explained.

Real winners

Over the years, TheLotter has paid out over $100 million in prizes to more than 6 million winners from across the globe.

“Our biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot in August 2015 playing Oregon Megabucks,” Cooremans recalled.

The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, and in the Associated Press. All of these media reports noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by buying official tickets online at TheLotter.

“Many Filipino players have won prizes while playing with TheLotter.com. Along with those who have won smaller lottery prizes, one of our biggest Filipino winners was a woman named Christina R. who claimed a €150,979.68 ($174,985.95) Spanish La Primitiva prize in July 2016," Cooremans said.

“Our latest winner from the Philippines is B.J.L., who prefers to retain his anonymity. B.J.L. won a third place prize in the US Powerball draw on March 11, 2021, and claimed a prize of $50,000," he revealed.

"We have yet to have a jackpot winner from the Philippines, but who knows. That could change in this week’s Mega Millions draw," he added.

Residents of the Philippines interested in playing the Mega Millions lottery online can get more details by visiting TheLotter.com.

 

For more information how to play Mega Millions online, please visit TheLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

