With a combined $1.58 billion in prizes, American lotteries soar to new records
This week’s jackpots in Mega Millions and Powerball are higher than they have been in years and you can play them both from the Philippines!
Photo Release

(Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Why aspire to win one huge jackpot prize when you can take a chance on winning two? This week’s jackpots in Mega Millions and Powerball are higher than they have been in years and you can play them both from the Philippines!

The Mega Millions jackpot is exploding and is currently worth $850 million! This is the lottery’s 2nd highest jackpot ever and the upcoming draw is set on Tuesday, January 19. And not only this. Powerball’s jackpot has rocketed to $730 million, its 4th biggest ever, and its next draw is on Wednesday, January 20.

The combined jackpots of the two leading American lotteries are an astonishing $1.58 billion dollars, which incidentally is the same amount as Powerball’s world record jackpot from January 2016. As the current jackpots have been rolling over since last being won in September, there’s a good chance they will be won in this week’s draws.

Filipinos can play both these lotteries online, safely and securely, from the comfort of their homes. Thanks to TheLotter, the world’s leading online tickets messenger service, your chance at winning a lottery fortune is just a few clicks away.

“Millions of people from all over the world, are ordering their tickets with us. We are glad to offer our services to residents of the Philippines as well” said Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter.

How to purchase tickets

Sign up at TheLotter.com. Select Mega Millions, Powerball, or both. Indicate how many lines you want to play and fill out your tickets with your favorite numbers or have them randomly selected with a Quick Pick. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

TheLotter offers a minimum of 3 lines for the cost of $15 ($5 per ticket).

For its services, a small surcharge is already included in the ticket cost. The good news is that when you win a prize with theLotter, no matter how big or small, the entire prize is yours since theLotter does not take any commission from winning tickets (winnings are subjected to taxes where applicable).

Filipinos who buy their Mega Millions and Powerball tickets at theLotter will participate in these draws under the same conditions as if they had purchased them in person in the United States.

How does theLotter work?

When ordering official American lottery tickets on the site, TheLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf.

“According to Mega Millions and Powerball rules, you do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play American lotteries,” Cooremans explained.

“By utilizing the online lottery ticket purchasing services of TheLotter, you can participate in Mega Millions and Powerball draws with official tickets without leaving your home in the Philippines,” he added.

Past winners

More than 6 million lucky players from all over the world, including many from the Philippines, have already won over $100 million in prizes by using the ticket-purchasing services of TheLotter.

The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

“If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so can someone from the Philippines,” Cooremans shared.

Why aspire to win one jackpot prize when you can win two? Double your odds of winning by playing for both the Mega Millions and Powerball historic jackpots this week safely and securely, online at TheLotter.com.

Good luck and please play responsibly!

 

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently worth $850 million, while Powerball’s jackpot is at $730 million.
