#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
Winner of Fridayâ€™s $310 million Mega Millions jackpot can spend $30,000 daily for 30 years
Winner of Friday’s $310 million Mega Millions jackpot can spend $30,000 daily for 30 years
(Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 10:00am

Think about it. A Mega Millions jackpot prize of $310 million USD (P14.9 billion) is up for grabs in a lottery draw on Friday night. After deductions for taking the prize’s cash option and paying American taxes, the winner could still spend about $15 thousand (P720,000) per day or alternatively, $420,000 (more than P20 million) per month for the next 30 years!

If you are lucky enough to win such a jackpot, you would be wise to consult professional financial and tax advisors before spending your winnings. And if you’re wondering how you could possibly win such a fortune without leaving the Philippines, you will be amazed to know that you can purchase official American lottery tickets online at theLotter.com.

American lotteries are doing it again—offering hundreds of millions of dollars in jackpot prizes! Until now, residents of the Philippines could only envy lottery fans in the United States, where tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball and local state lotteries are up for sale. Traveling to the USA for the sole purpose of participating in a lottery draw is not practical and it involves an enormous expense.

This can probably explain why thousands of Filipinos are already using the online ticket purchasing services of theLotter.com to buy official tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball, and more than 45 other lotteries from around the globe.

Filipinos can enjoy online lottery play from the comfort of their homes in the Philippines. If someone from the Philippines was lucky enough to win the jackpot, they would become among the richest people in the world overnight.

Here’s how you could win a $310 million jackpot from the Philippines:

  1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.
  3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.
  4. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works

TheLotter spokesperson, Adrian Cooremans, explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

By purchasing their tickets online at theLotter, more than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have won over $100 million in prizes without setting foot in the US. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so could someone from the Philippines.

Playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter is simple, safe, and secure. Players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online.

The lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot of $310 million this Friday, will be able to guarantee their entire family’s financial security for generations to come.

 

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the comfort of your home in the Philippines, please visit thelotter.com.

LOTTERY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US Navy to be 'more assertive' in countering China in Pacific
3 days ago
The US military warned Thursday its warships would be "more assertive" in responding to violations of international law, citing...
World
fbfb
Black Jesus born in burnt Amazon at Brazil church manger
7 days ago
There was a lot to choose from in 2020, but the church picked two topics that have become particularly pertinent in Brazil...
World
fbfb
International team seeking COVID-19 origin will go to Wuhan — WHO
By Nina Larson | 1 day ago
An international team of experts due to travel to China next month to probe the animal origins of COVID-19 will...
World
fbfb
Coronavirus nearly three times more deadly than flu — study
3 days ago
The research, using French national data and published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, underscored the increased...
World
fbfb
Chinese craft returns to Earth with Moon rocks
3 days ago
An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early Thursday, completing another...
World
fbfb
Latest
Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain 'out of control'
11 hours ago
European countries banned flights from the UK on Sunday and the WHO called for stronger containment measures as the British...
World
fbfb
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
By Robin Millard | 1 day ago
Switzerland on Saturday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with immunisation set to start just after Christmas...
World
fbfb
US begins rolling out Moderna vaccine: official
1 day ago
The first of millions of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were being prepared Saturday for shipping to locations across...
World
fbfb
WHO Europe urges stronger action to contain new virus strain
1 day ago
The World Health Organization is calling on its members in Europe to step up measures against coronavirus in the face of the...
World
fbfb
US authorizes Moderna as second COVID-19 vaccine
By Issam Ahmed | 1 day ago
The United States on Friday authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, as the country grapples with a brutal...
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with