Winner of Fridayâ€™s $310 million Mega Millions jackpot can spend $30,000 daily for 30 years
Winner of Friday’s $310 million Mega Millions jackpot can spend $30,000 daily for 30 years
(Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 3:00pm

Think about it. A Mega Millions jackpot prize of $310 million USD (P14.9 billion) is up for grabs in a lottery draw on Friday night. After deductions for taking the prize’s cash option and paying American taxes, the winner could still spend about $15 thousand (P720,000) per day or alternatively, $420,000 (more than P20 million) per month for the next 30 years!

If you are lucky enough to win such a jackpot, you would be wise to consult professional financial and tax advisors before spending your winnings. And if you’re wondering how you could possibly win such a fortune without leaving the Philippines, you will be amazed to know that you can purchase official American lottery tickets online at theLotter.com.

American lotteries are doing it again—offering hundreds of millions of dollars in jackpot prizes! Until now, residents of the Philippines could only envy lottery fans in the United States, where tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball and local state lotteries are up for sale. Traveling to the USA for the sole purpose of participating in a lottery draw is not practical and it involves an enormous expense.

This can probably explain why thousands of Filipinos are already using the online ticket purchasing services of theLotter.com to buy official tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball, and more than 45 other lotteries from around the globe.

Filipinos can enjoy online lottery play from the comfort of their homes in the Philippines. If someone from the Philippines was lucky enough to win the jackpot, they would become among the richest people in the world overnight.

Here’s how you could win a $310 million jackpot from the Philippines:

  1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.
  3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.
  4. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works

TheLotter spokesperson, Adrian Cooremans, explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

By purchasing their tickets online at theLotter, more than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have won over $100 million in prizes without setting foot in the US. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so could someone from the Philippines.

Playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter is simple, safe, and secure. Players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online.

The lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot of $310 million this Friday, will be able to guarantee their entire family’s financial security for generations to come.

 

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the comfort of your home in the Philippines, please visit thelotter.com.

