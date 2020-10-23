In this October 23, 2020, photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville,Tennessee.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP
WATCH: Final debate begins between Trump, Biden
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 9:21am
NASHVILLE, United States — The final debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden began on Thursday, with 12 days to go until the November 3 election.
The stakes are high and sparks are expected to fly as Trump seeks to gain ground in opinion polls that show him well behind the former vice president.
