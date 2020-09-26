#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
South Korea demands North Korea further probe killing of official
This undated file picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on October 16, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un riding a white horse amongst the first snow at Mouth Paektu. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "alive and well", a top security adviser to the South's President Moon Jae-in said late on April 26, 2020, downplaying rumours over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary.
AFP/STR/KCNA via KNS
South Korea demands North Korea further probe killing of official
(Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 1:46pm

SEOUL, South Korea — Seoul said Saturday it will demand further investigation by Pyongyang into the killing of a South Korean official after a rare public apology from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The fisheries official was shot dead by North Korean soldiers on Tuesday, the first such killing of a South Korean civilian in a decade.

In a surprise move, Kim said he was "very sorry" for the "unexpected and disgraceful event", but South Korea announced it would ask for further investigation.

"We have decided to demand the North carry out a further probe and request a joint investigation if necessary," the Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, said in a statement.

It added that South Korea's own investigation will continue because of "discrepancies" in the accounts of the shooting.

South Korean military officials say the man was interrogated while in the water for several hours and expressed a desire to defect, but was killed after an "order from superior authority".

They also said North Koreans poured oil over his body and burnt it, calling it an "outrageous act".

In contrast, Pyongyang said in a letter sent Friday -- which contained Kim's apology -- that the official had "illegally entered our waters" and refused to properly identify himself.

It acknowledged that around 10 rounds were fired at the man, and that he was not visible after the shooting.

Troops then set the official's flotation device -- which was covered in blood -- on fire in accordance with North Korea's emergency coronavirus regulations, the letter added.

Apologies from North Korea -- let alone attributed to Kim personally -- are extremely unusual, and the message came with inter-Korean ties in a deep freeze, and nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington deadlocked.

There have been no North Korean media reports on the contents of the letter.

NORTH KOREA SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmaker kisses partner's breast during videoconference in Argentina
1 day ago
An Argentine lawmaker was suspended Thursday after kissing his partner's breasts during a parliamentary session being held...
World
fbfb
How coronavirus has spread across the world
22 hours ago
Eight months after the identification of the disease that appeared in Wuhan in December 2019, the world is on the brink of...
World
fbfb
Novavax enters late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19
1 day ago
US biotech firm Novavax said Thursday it was initiating its final Phase 3 clinical trial for its experimental COVID-19&n...
World
fbfb
'Enough is enough': China attacks US at Security Council
1 day ago
Two days after President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China, its ambassador to the...
World
fbfb
NASA chief warns US Congress about Chinese space station
2 days ago
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine told lawmakers Wednesday it was crucial for the US to maintain a presence in Earth's orbit after...
World
fbfb
Latest
HK activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on
By Yan Zhao | 1 day ago
The arrest of the territory's most high-profile dissident is the latest in a string of arrests of government critics and comes...
World
fbfb
France shuts down Marseille nightlife as Europe battles virus spread
By Mariette Le Roux | 2 days ago
As infection data worsen in France — with more than 13,000 new cases reported and almost 800 hospital admissions on...
World
fbfb
Avigan maker to seek virus treatment approval after trials
2 days ago
The maker of anti-influenza drug Avigan said Wednesday it will apply for the medication to be approved for treating coronavirus...
World
fbfb
Sanofi and GSK to provide 72 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada
3 days ago
French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi and Britain's GSK have promised up to 72 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate...
World
fbfb
In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral
3 days ago
Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Xi renewed his support for the Paris climate accord and called for a green focus as the...
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with