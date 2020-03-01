NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
Dalangin was attending to his clients in his office in Barangay Poblacion Sur when a man in a hooded jacket barged in and shot him.
STAR/File
CHR, IBP seek justice for slain Nueva Ecija lawyer
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Calls for justice went out on Sunday in the aftermath of the death of a lawyer in Nueva Ecija, with the grisly killing being dubbed an affront to the legal profession and an attack on the justice system.

On Friday, lawyer Bayani Dalangin was shot by an unknown gunman inside his own office in Talavera town. He was 73 years old.

The lawyer was reportedly attending to clients when a hooded man entered the office and shot him in cold blood.

The gunman then fled in a waiting motorcycle.

Dalangin was declared dead on arrival at the Talavera General Hospital. 

The Nueva Ecija chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP-NE) issued a statement Saturday condemning “in the strongest terms the brutal and senseless killing" of Dalangin. 

They described Dalangin as "a good, brilliant and respected Ecijano lawyer.”

In a statement on Sunday, Commission on Human Rights spokesperson lawyer Jacqueline Ann de Guia also said that the shooting was another example of the worsening impunity in the country. 

"The increasing number of violent attacks against and extrajudicial killings of lawyers in the Philippines demand serious attention and concern from the government and the people," De Guia said. 

"These grave threats and attacks impair the ability of lawyers and other members of the justice sector to provide effective legal representation and hamper them to freely exercise their profession."

Police reports said they were looking into an old rift between the victim and other lawyers as a possible motive behind the murder.

Both the CHR and the IBP-NE called on the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift investigation into the killing. 

"If these kinds of brazen evil acts are not curtailed and prevented, and oftentimes result in violent killings of a comrade in the legal profession or even ordinary citizens, members of the bar are demoralized," the IBP-NE said for their part. 

"We will not be dissuaded."

The Philippines is a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which commits all its members to guarantee and respect the civil and political rights of individuals, including the right to life, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, electoral rights and rights to due process and a fair trial. 

In its statement, the CHR reminded the administration of these treaty obligations.

CHR also called for the immediate passage of legislation to increase the severity of penalties imposed on those found guilty of crimes against lawyers. 

"Lawyers working on sensitive and high-profile cases face reprisals and are constantly wary of their safety and independence [as] the worsening impunity in the country continues to undermine the proper functioning of the rule of law including the right of people to remedies and fair trial," De Guia said. — with report from The STAR/Raymund Catindig

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WHO sounds maximum alert as COVID-19 cases surge
6 hours ago
"We have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at global level,"...
World
fbfb
Coronavirus time bomb: America's uninsured and brutal work culture
5 hours ago
What makes the 22-year-old in Washington even more frightened: The thought of medical bills she just can't afford, as one...
World
fbfb
Chinese bomber flies over Taiwan Strait as tensions rise
1 day ago
A Chinese bomber flew over the strategically sensitive sea separating Taiwan from the mainland Friday, the...
World
fbfb
Virus 'peaked' in China but could trigger global pandemic: WHO
By Agnes Pedrero | 5 days ago
The World Health Organization on Monday said the new coronavirus epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in...
World
fbfb
Xi Jinping remains firmly in power despite novel coronavirus scare — report
11 days ago
The President of China, Xi Jinping, speculated that the authority by the coronavirus outbreak was blamed for downplaying and...
World
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
First coronavirus death on US soil confirmed, Trump calls for calm
6 hours ago
The victim was in his 50s and had "underlying health conditions," said Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and...
World
fbfb
21 hours ago
US reports fourth coronavirus infection of unknown origin
21 hours ago
US health officials reported Friday a fourth case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin, indicating the disease was spreading...
World
fbfb
22 hours ago
South Korea reports 813 more coronavirus cases, total 3,150
22 hours ago
South Korea confirmed 813 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the...
World
fbfb
23 hours ago
Hong Kong pets face coronavirus quarantine after dog tests positive
23 hours ago
All pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined, with one dog already in isolation, the...
World
fbfb
1 day ago
Japan cherry blossom festivals cancelled as virus fears grow
1 day ago
Major cherry blossom festivals in Japan have been cancelled due to the deadly new coronavirus, the latest in a growing list...
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with