NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
This aerial photo shows the boat of Captain Edward Kean passing an iceberg in Bonavista Bay on June 29, 2019 in Newfoundland, Canada.
AFP/Johannes Eisele
UN: Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018
(Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 7:05pm

GENEVA, Switzerland — Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said Monday, calling for action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind."

"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," the head of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The WMO's main annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin listed the atmospheric concentration of CO2 in 2018 at 407.8 parts per million, up from 405.5 parts per million (ppm) in 2017.

That increase was just above the annual average increase over the past decade. 

Concentrations of the other two main greenhouse gases, methane and nitrous oxide, also hit record levels in 2018, WMO said.

"This continuing long-term trend means that future generations will be confronted with increasingly severe impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures, more extreme weather, water stress, sea level rise and disruption to marine and land ecosystems," WMO said.

Emissions are the main factor that determine the amount of greenhouse gas levels, but concentration rates are a measure of what remains after a series of complex interactions between atmosphere, biosphere, lithosphere, cryosphere and the oceans. 

Roughly 25% of all emissions are currently absorbed by the oceans and biosphere—a term that accounts for all ecosystems on Earth.

The lithosphere is the solid, outer part of the Earth, while the cyrosphere covers that part of the world covered by frozen water.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said that in order to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, net CO2 emissions must be at net zero, meaning the amount being pumped into the atmosphere must equal the amount being removed, either though natural absorbtion or technological innovation.

CLIMATE CHANGE GREENHOUSE GAS INTERGOVERNMENTAL PANEL ON CLIMATE CHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury
14 days ago
The shooting, which was broadcast live on Facebook, is the latest escalation in more than five months of pro-democracy protests...
World
fb tw
Nine-year-old Belgian prodigy set for university degree
By Charlotte Van Ouwerkerk | 2 days ago
Like many other nine-year-olds, Laurent Simons likes TV and his pet dog. But he also wants to make artificial organs, and...
World
fb tw
Malaysia's last known Sumatran rhino dies
1 day ago
"I think we can confirm that the Sumatran rhino is now extinct in Malaysia," Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine...
World
fb tw
Pregnant woman punched, kicked in Australian 'Islamophobic attack'
3 days ago
A Sydney man has been charged for punching and stomping on a heavily pregnant woman unprovoked, in what was described as an...
World
fb tw
Pope meets Thai Buddhist patriarch on visit promoting religious peace
4 days ago
In a highly symbolic meeting Thursday, he sat down with Thailand's supreme Buddhist patriarch Somdej Phra Maha Muneewong at...
World
fb tw
Latest
6 hours ago
Hong Kong establishment crushed at polls in stark message to Beijing
By Xinqi Su | 6 hours ago
Hong Kong's deeply unpopular leader vowed Monday to "listen humbly" to voters after the pro-democracy camp scored a crushing...
World
fb tw
9 hours ago
Hong Kong democracy camp heads for stunning polls win
By Xinqi Su | 9 hours ago
Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp was cruising towards a crushing victory in community-level elections on Monday, sending the...
World
fb tw
10 hours ago
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of discipline case
By Ben Sheppard | 10 hours ago
The chief of the US Navy on Sunday criticized Donald Trump after being sacked in a dispute over an elite SEAL commando whose...
World
fb tw
2 days ago
Pope Francis carries anti-nuclear message to Japan
By Catherine Marciano | 2 days ago
Pope Francis arrives in Japan on Saturday, where he is expected to deliver a robust anti-nuclear message of peace in the only...
World
fb tw
2 days ago
Online fundraiser for bushfire-hit koalas tops Aus$1 mn
2 days ago
An online fundraiser for koalas injured in devastating bushfires topped Aus$1 million ($680,000) on Thursday, making it Australia's...
World
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with