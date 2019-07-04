PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
Graffiti and umbrellas are seen outside the main chamber of the Legislative Council during a media tour in Hong Kong on July 3, 2019, two days after protesters broke into the complex. Hong Kong authorities on July 3 vowed to hunt down the protesters who ransacked parliament in an unprecedented challenge to the Beijing-backed government, as the city grapples with its biggest political crisis in decades.
AFP/Anthony Wallace
'One country, two systems': Hong Kong's special status
(Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 5:09pm

HONG KONG, China — The unprecedented wave of anti-government protests in Hong Kong has sparked a rapidly escalating diplomatic feud between China and the city's former colonial ruler Britain.

Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a handover agreement that guaranteed the territory certain levels of autonomy and freedoms unseen on the mainland—and that "one country, two systems" deal is at the center of the row between London and Beijing.

What is 'one country, two systems'?

Hong Kong was ceded to Britain in perpetuity by China in the mid-1800s. But following lengthy negotiations more than a century later, London and Beijing agreed a deal to that would see it handed back to China.

A joint declaration was signed by then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang in 1984, under which Hong Kong would return to China in 1997 and governed under a "one country, two systems" doctrine that would give it a special status for 50 years.

What is special about Hong Kong's status?

The joint declaration said Hong Kong "will enjoy a high degree of autonomy, except in foreign and defence affairs," and would have its own judicial, executive and legislative system.

Pre-1997 laws would "remain basically unchanged", and locals would make up the city's leadership structure. It would also have an independent trade, finance and customs status, and there would be "free flow of capital"—unlike the mainland. Private property and foreign investments would have legal protection.

What about freedoms?

The declaration stated explicitly that the "social and economic systems in Hong Kong will remain unchanged" and rights would be guaranteed.

These included freedoms of speech, the press, of assembly and association, of strike, and of academic research and religion.

This meant Hong Kong, while a part of China, would have a degree of freedom unseen by citizens of the mainland.

Has the agreement held?

Hong Kong continues to enjoy its special status more than two decades after its return to China, but criticism of Beijing's policies in the city has grown.

Pro-democracy campaigners accuse the Chinese government of encroaching on the freedoms enshrined in the handover agreement by interpreting Hong Kong's constitution—tthe "Basic Law"—to muzzle criticism and keep opponents out of the city's legislature.

Fear and anger among many over the Chinese government's tightening grip spilled over last month as millions marched to oppose a proposed law that would allow extraditions to the mainland.

What sparked the current diplomatic feud?

The 1984 declaration was registered with the United Nations as a treaty, but Beijing has described it in recent years as a "historical document" that is not binding.

Britain, however, insists that it is.

Following violent clashes between protesters and police in Hong Kong in recent weeks, Britain reminded China of its obligations to protect freedoms in Hong Kong, and to not use the protests as a "pretext for repressions."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned of "serious consequences" if the handover terms were violated.

China, however, has swatted away expressions of concern and criticism from Britain as "gross interference" in its internal affairs. The foreign ministry in Beijing accused Hunt of "fantasising in the faded glory of British colonialism."

CHINA EXTRADITION BILL HONG KONG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lightning blamed as 45,000 whiskey barrels torched in US
6 hours ago
A fire blamed on a lightning strike at a warehouse in the US state of Kentucky destroyed 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam whiskey,...
World
#UnwantedIvanka campaign pokes fun at Trump's daughter
2 days ago
A video clip from Osaka shows a slightly awkward meeting between Ivanka Trump and several world leaders went viral.
World
Surveillance-savvy Hong Kong protesters go digitally dark
By Elaine Yu | 20 days ago
Hong Kong's tech-savvy protesters are going digitally dark as they try to avoid surveillance and potential future prosecutions,...
World
'Fewer but newer' nuclear arms in the world, report says
16 days ago
The overall number of nuclear warheads in the world has declined in the past year but nations are modernizing their arsenals,...
World
Dalai Lama 'deeply sorry' for comments on women
1 day ago
The Dalai Lama is "deeply sorry" about comments he made about women in a recent BBC interview, his office said in a statement...
World
Latest
8 hours ago
UN Security Council fails to condemn attack on Libya migrant center
8 hours ago
The divided UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to condemn an attack on a detention center for migrants in Libya after...
World
9 hours ago
North Korea says US 'hell-bent' on sanctions despite Trump-Kim meeting
9 hours ago
North Korea complained on Wednesday after the United States sent a letter urging countries to send back North Korean workers...
World
1 day ago
China spotlights military drill amid Hong Kong protests
By Poornima Weerasekara | 1 day ago
An army-linked newspaper in China has run photos of a week-old military drill in Hong Kong, a move analysts described as a...
World
1 day ago
Indonesia to return 49 containers of waste to Europe, US
1 day ago
Dozens of shipping containers full of waste will be returned to France and other developed countries, Indonesia said Tuesday,...
World
1 day ago
Trudeau 'confident' that Trump backed Canada in China G20 talks
1 day ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he was "confident" US President Donald Trump brought up Canadians held by...
World
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with