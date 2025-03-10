^

WATCH: 3 NAIA security personnel sacked over ‘tanim-bala’ incident — DOTr

Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three personnel from the Office for Transportation Security were dismissed for their alleged involvement in the "tanim-bala" incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 6.

Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced their termination on Monday, March 10, emphasizing that the agency will not tolerate any form of abuse.

—Video produced by Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

