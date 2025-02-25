Watch: What’s inside France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
February 25, 2025 | 6:22pm
France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, docked at Subic Bay in the Philippines on February 23, after joint combat drills with Filipino forces in the South China Sea.
The exercises focused on anti-submarine warfare and aerial combat training, highlighting the importance of regional security and adherence to international law.
Produced by Christian Patrick Laqui
