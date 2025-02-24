WATCH: Luxury car without front plate caught using EDSA bus lane

The Department of Transportation's Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation is urging the Land Transportation Office to issue a Show Cause Order against the owner of a Maserati caught illegally using the EDSA Busway without a front plate.

The agency has rejected the owner's excuse and emphasized that all vehicles must comply with Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The new violation comes as authorities ramp up crackdowns on high-profile traffic violations.