'Quick Polls': Filipinos' reactions to the new tourism slogan 'Love The Philippines'

John Marwin Elao - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 12:13pm

Follow Philstar.com's social media producer John Marwin Elao as he hits the streets to gather public opinions on the trending issues in Philstar Quick Polls.

In this edition, John heads to Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City to capture the sentiments of some Filipinos regarding the recently unveiled tourism slogan, 'Love the Philippines'.

The rebranded campaign of the country, "Love the Philippines," which replaced the eleven-year-old tourism slogan "It's More Fun in the Philippines," faced backlash after its launch on June 27. How did Filipinos react to this change? Let's find out.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

TOURISM SECTOR
