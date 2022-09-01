^

Videos

WATCH: The cost of war on civilians

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — While the damage and lives lost can no longer be retrieved, the lessons that wars leave behind should not be forgotten. By remembering and learning from the past, people can work together to try to prevent history from repeating itself.

With this in mind, the Embassy of Switzerland in the Philippines and the International Committee of the Red Cross mounted an exhibit showing items from war-torn areas to remind people of the harm that war brings to civilians.

