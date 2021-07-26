



































































 




   

   









WATCH: Hidilyn Diaz' winning moment at Tokyo Olympics

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 10:44pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Filipino weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz is taking home the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal after besting world champion Quiyun Liao of China at the women's 55-kg event.



Diaz had to break Liao's leading 223kg total lift with an Olympic record of 224kg.



FULL STORY: Hidilyn Diaz finally captures elusive Olympic gold for Philippines



 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      FIRST FILIPINO OLYMPIC GOLD
                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
