WATCH: Hidilyn Diaz' winning moment at Tokyo Olympics
(Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 10:44pm
Filipino weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz is taking home the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal after besting world champion Quiyun Liao of China at the women's 55-kg event.
Diaz had to break Liao's leading 223kg total lift with an Olympic record of 224kg.
FULL STORY: Hidilyn Diaz finally captures elusive Olympic gold for Philippines
