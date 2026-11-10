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Filipinos eye podium in U19 Asian Sepak Takraw tilt

Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 3:39pm
Filipinos eye podium in U19 Asian Sepak Takraw tilt
From left: John Deryck Diego, Walter Torres, Patrick Gregorio, Karen Tanchanco-Caballero and Jay Ann Balwit
Philippine Sportswriters Association

MANILA, Philippines — Buoyed by the national team's success in the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Philippine junior players John Deryck Diego and Jay Ann Balwit vowed to rise to the challenge when the country hosts the ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships from November 26-30 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

"Hindi naman po kami pupunta dito kung hindi namin kakayanin (mag-medal). Confident naman po tayo. We will try to do our best," said Balwit, 16, during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media center.

"Kaya po namin mag-podium finish dahil sa hard training namin na kasama na ang physical, mental at emotional," Diego, 17, the Philippine boys squad team captain, echoed.

Both have enjoyed local and international success, with Balwit former bagging a doubles silver medal in the last Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur, while Diego copped a bronze in the rings event in the 2026 33rd Thailand Southeast Asian Games.

Joining them in the program backed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee, San Miguel Corp., MILO and the 24/7 sports app Arena Plus, were PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio, commissioner Walter Torres and Philippine Sepak Takraw Association, Inc. president Karen Tanchanco-Caballero.

"We chose 15 boys and 15 girls who have been training last September at the Bulacan Sports Complex  under our veteran national coaches," said Caballero, whose Nationals took home a silver and bronze in women's doubles and regu, respectively, in the last  Asiad held in the Land of the Rising Sun.

She added that up for grabs will be gold medals in the boys and girls regu, boys doubles and boys and girls quadrant events in the tournament she stressed, will be a huge boost to the grassroots development of the sport.

In what was likely music to the ears of Gregorio, who has been a prime mover of sports tourism in the country, Caballero announced that 15 countries and close to 300 participants will be seeing action in the competition presented by the PSC and sanctioned by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation.

The foreign nations that have committed to play in the international sepak takraw showcase are Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Iraq, South Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand, Vietnam, Iran, Nepal and Oman, according to Caballero.

"We were surprised that some countries are going with a lot of extra officials who want to visit the Philippines," she noted, adding that they were organizing tours of the “Walled City” in Intramuros, Manila for the delegates.

On the other hand, Gregorio reiterated that sepak takraw "is one sport that needs special attention. This is one sport that can be developed.”

He added that the PSC was rushing the renovation of the heritage-rich Rizal Memorial Coliseum in time for the Asian meet "so that it will be beautiful and presentable.”

Torres, who oversees sepak takraw for the government sports agency, revealed that strict doping protocols will be enforced during the competition. (PSA pool story)

PSA FORUM

PSC

SEPAK TAKRAW
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