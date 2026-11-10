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Garcia wins lone gold for Philippine chessers at ASEAN+ tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 2:47pm
Garcia wins lone gold for Philippine chessers at ASEAN+ tilt
International Master Jem Garcia
File

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Jem Garcia averted a golden shutout as he topped the Open rapid event of the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships at the AMORAP in Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental Monday night.

The 31-year-old Olympiad mainstay finished with 6.5 points, including a seventh and final round draw with Mongolian FIDE Master Ganbat Tenguundalai, to deliver the lone gold of the host country in this weeklong event sponsored by host Gov. Henry Oaminal, Sr. and backed by the PSC and WR Chess.

In total, it was the Filipinos’ eight medal following newly minted IM Alekhine Nouri’s standard bronze, Grandmaster Daniel Quizon’s open rapid silver, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna’s women’s rapid bronze, IM Pau Bersamina’s open blitz silver, Garcia’s open blitz bronze, WFM Shania Mae Mendoza’s women’s blitz silver, and Francois Marie Magpily’s women’s blitz bronze.

For Garcia, it was his second crown this year following his title conquest in last July’s Olympiad qualifier.

Interestingly, this tournament will also be remembered for producing India’s 100th GM in open standard champion Shrivatri Anuj.

Meanwhile, GM norms will be at stake when the Misamis Occidental Philippine International Chess Championship opens today and finishes on Nov. 25 also at the AMORAP.

A total of nine GMs headed by the top two seeds in Indian Pa Iniyan and Macedonian Evgeny Romanov, two WGMs, 11 IMs and five WIMs battling for glory.

It will be the second of four international events the National Chess Federation of the Philippines is staging, with the other two being the AQ Prime International Open set November 17-25 and the Carla Lopez Pichay International Chess Championship scheduled December 11-17, both in Quezon City.

ASEAN CHESS

CHESS

JEM GARCIA
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