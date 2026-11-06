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Sports

FiberXers adopt 'job’s-not-done mentality’, brace for Painters fightback

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 12:29pm
FiberXers adopt 'jobâ€™s-not-done mentalityâ€™, brace for Painters fightback
Converge's Juan Gomez-de Liano
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — They may be a win away from the PBA Governors’ Cup, but the Converge FiberXers are reiterating that the series is far from over, especially against the dangerous Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. 

Converge took a 2-1 series lead in their best-of-five quarterfinal war against Rain or Shine, following a 105-89 victory in Game 2. 

The FiberXers are on the cusp of their first-ever semifinal round in the PBA since the franchise entered the league. 

In an interview after Game 2, Converge head coach Delta Pineda said that the series is far from done. 

“Hindi po. Maybe we just got lucky, nakakuha po sa dasal. Hindi lang nagsipasok ang outside shooting nila,” he said. 

“So we still need to prepare, hindi pa tapos ang laban. [We] expect more from Rain or Shine on the next game,” he added. 

Rain or Shine drew first blood in the quarterfinal series, before the squad lost back-topback games. 

For his part, Juan Gomez-de Liano said that they will definitely “not gonna settle for less” as they aim for the jugular. 

“I always come out with a chip on my shoulder. So I think us being up now 2-1, we're not gonna settle for less,” Gomez-de Liano said. 

“We know the capabilities of our team, our potential as one unit. Sana gawin lang namin yung mga tamang bagay,” he added. 

“We continue to move the ball, get stops, we run. That's the kind of playing style that Gov [Pineda] is trying to let us play.” 

The FiberXers have the chance to slam the door shut on their opponents, while punching a ticket to the semifinals where they will face the NLEX Road Warriors in Game 4 on Friday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE FIBERXERS

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
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