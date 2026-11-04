^

Sports

Red-hot Maroons skin Falcons for sixth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 7:49pm
Red-hot Maroons skin Falcons for sixth straight win
UP's James Payosing (18)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines tightened its grip on the top spot of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament after grounding the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 82-70, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The Fighting Maroons thus tallied their sixth straight win in the tournament, while handing the Falcons their third straight defeat. 

A 26-14 second quarter broke the game open for UP, which turned a slim 19-17 lead at the end of the first frame into a 45-31 advantage at the half. 

From that point, Adamson tried to claw back into the ballgame, but the Maroons simply had answer after answer. 

The Falcons looked for a momentum-shifting play in the third, cutting the deficit to seven, 58-65, late in the frame, but Jacob Bayla’s late burst pushed UP ahead, 68-58, going into the payoff period. 

A triple by Earl Medina sliced the deficit anew to eight, 67-75, with 5:25 to go, but it was the nearest Adamson got to as finishing touches by Rey Remogat iced the game. 

James Payosing powered UP with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win, while Remogat and Dikachi Ududo had 12 markers apiece. Elliott Dimaculangan chipped in 11 points in a starting role. 

Matty Erolon carried the offense for Adamson with 20 points, two rebounds and two steals off the bench. Monty Montebon added 13 points, while Ray Allen Torres and Mat Edding had 10 each. 

UP rose to a solo first with an 8-2 record, while the Falcons dropped to 4-6, tied with University of Santo Tomas, at the bottom half of the standings.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Medina, Simmers conquer Cloud 9

Medina, Simmers conquer Cloud 9

22 hours ago
Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Caitlin Simmers of the United States are on Cloud 9 after their big...
Sports
fbtw
Chameleons bare true, deadly colors

Chameleons bare true, deadly colors

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The Nxled Chameleons have started to evolve to what they have aspired for so long — a team ready to claim their breakthrough...
Sports
fbtw
Ordizo takes down Vietnamese WGM in breakthrough win at ASEAN+ chess tilt

Ordizo takes down Vietnamese WGM in breakthrough win at ASEAN+ chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The 18-year-old Alaminos, Pangasinan native delivered possibly the biggest victory of her young life — against Woman...
Sports
fbtw
Highlights: ICTSI South Pacific Classic
play

Highlights: ICTSI South Pacific Classic

4 hours ago
Scenes during the recently concluded ICTSI South Pacific Classic at the South Pacific Golf Club in Davao.
Sports
fbtw
Second part of Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated Nov. 18-22

Second part of Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated Nov. 18-22

7 hours ago
The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) is set to hold Part 2 of its 32nd Defense and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy

SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy

12 hours ago
Coming off a breakthrough showing at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will...
Sports
fbtw
Knockin&rsquo; on the door

Knockin’ on the door

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Commit, defend, share the ball.
Sports
fbtw
Converge one away from final four

Converge one away from final four

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
With a fierce second-half storm, Converge made it two in a row against Rain of Shine and moved on the doorstep of franchise...
Sports
fbtw
Eala hurdles opening foe

Eala hurdles opening foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Alex Eala dispatched Australian Emerson Jones – a last-minute replacement for injured American Alycia Parks –...
Sports
fbtw
Highrisers snap winless spell

Highrisers snap winless spell

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
 The first time is the sweetest.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with