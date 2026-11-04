WATCH: Alex Eala grateful for warm Filipino welcome in Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis star Alex Eala thanked her kababayans for their support after opening her Hong Kong Open campaign with a straight-sets victory over Australian Emerson Jones on Tuesday, November 3.

In her post-match interview, Eala said she was happy to be back in Hong Kong and pleased with her performance, as well as the crowd’s support.

She pointed out the Philippine flags, signs and photos she saw among the spectators, expressing her gratitude to the Filipino fans who came to watch her play.

Eala also praised Jones, describing her as a sweetheart off the court and a great player on it. She said she hoped they would have more matches in the future.

Eala defeated Jones, 6-4, 6-3, in 83 minutes to advance to the Round of 16, where she is set to face Czechia’s Tereza Valentova.