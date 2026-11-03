^

Sports

Filipino karting prodigy Axel Nocom eyes breakthrough in 'Champions of the Future' final

Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 3:55pm
Filipino karting prodigy Axel Nocom eyes breakthrough in 'Champions of the Future' final
Michael Nocom (left) and Axel Nocom
Philippine Sportswriters Association

MANILA, Philippines — With less fanfare and greater resolve, 14-year-old Filipino karter Mariano “Axel” Nocom is making a lot of heads turn in the international circuit.

Nocom, who is based in the Philippines but has taken his act across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, is facing the biggest race of his young and promising career — the Champions of the Future final round in Italy.

The race is scheduled November 13-15 at the demanding Franciacorta Karting Track. Nocom is running second overall among 35 karters, mostly Europeans, and a victory and the overall title will cement his place in history.

“I want to make our nation proud. May pressure but I’m carrying the hopes of our nation. If I win this I can make a name for myself,” said Axel in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

The forthcoming race is the fifth and final round of the prestigious Champions of the Future where the best young karters compete, including those whom Nocom described as future F1 drivers.

“This is the highest level of karting,” said Axel, who was accompanied to the weekly forum by his father, Michael Nocom, who plays basketball but never tried racing.

“I represent the Philippines all around the world and I’m very proud of that. I want to be number one in the world,” said Axel, who placed second in the first leg in Spain, crashed out in Greece in the second leg after taking pole position on the second day, finished third in the third leg in Italy, just behind a Mercedes program karter, and then won the fourth leg in Spain, beating 34 karters.

He became the first Filipino karter to achieve the feat, and is confident that if he can do it in Spain, he can do it in Italy.

“I really want to win this race,” he said during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the country’s 24/7 sports app.

The father, who bears the brunt of the expenses in his son’s campaign, said discipline and determination brought Axel to where he is right now.

“Because we cannot spend half a million pesos just to go to Europe and practice unlike the others, Axel does most of his training, six days a week via the simulator. Then he studies online, goes to the gym, runs around the village” he said.

“At the Carmona circuit, he gets to practice while teaching other young karters as young as five years old. The simulator helps a lot. It trains you not to just drive fast but how to react in certain situations like when a karter spins in front of you,” said Michael.

Axel, therefore, doesn’t enjoy the benefit of practice rounds as much as his competitors have.

“Sabak agad. We are at a disadvantage kaya ang ibang kalaban, hindi matanggap. Upset sila and are asking themselves, ‘How could that be possible? How can we lose to him (Axel)? That’s improbable to them,” said the father, who first gave his son a shot at motocross, car racing or practical shooting.

“He moved away from those. So we focused on karting. I hope he inspires other Filipino karters,” he said. (Pool story)

AXEL NOCOM

PSA FORUM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone expects all hands on deck

Cone expects all hands on deck

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone is optimistic that overseas players will be available, “barring injury,” for the fifth...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder to retire Westbrook's No. 0 jersey in February

Thunder to retire Westbrook's No. 0 jersey in February

6 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder will retire the number "0" jersey of star guard Russell Westbrook at a February 7...
Sports
fbtw
Russell says 'tough to deal with' after failed F1 title bid

Russell says 'tough to deal with' after failed F1 title bid

6 hours ago
George Russell has "spoken from the heart" to admit it was "tough to deal" with seeing his Formula One...
Sports
fbtw
Closeout in Dasma?

Closeout in Dasma?

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Is it closing time?
Sports
fbtw
Reminiscent of Pacquiao

Reminiscent of Pacquiao

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There were glimpses of Manny Pacquiao in the way Carl Jammes Martin fought Mexico’s David Picasso to win a split 10-round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFC postpones Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia from January to December

AFC postpones Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia from January to December

1 hour ago
The 2027 Asian Cup football tournament in Saudi Arabia will be postponed from January to December due to "exceptional...
Sports
fbtw
Maiden U-19 Asian Sepatakraw Championship to be staged in Philippines

Maiden U-19 Asian Sepatakraw Championship to be staged in Philippines

2 hours ago
The Philippines will host the inaugural ASTAF U-19 Asian Sepaktakraw Championship 2026 (PSTAI) from November 26-30 at the...
Sports
fbtw
Dinagat builds path from island talent to national colors

Dinagat builds path from island talent to national colors

2 hours ago
On an island long celebrated for its natural beauty and rising economic success, a new vision is taking shape, one that stretches...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football chiefs bats for homegrown booters

Philippine football chiefs bats for homegrown booters

2 hours ago
The Philippine Under-15 Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT U15) recently concluded its maiden FIFA World Cup &...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with