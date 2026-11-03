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Sports

Philippine football chiefs bats for homegrown booters

Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 2:27pm
Philippine football chiefs bats for homegrown booters
Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Anthony Gutierrez (2nd from left) pose with members of the Philippine Under-15 Men’s National Football Team.
Philippine Football Federation

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Under-15 Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT U15) recently concluded its maiden FIFA World Cup & Festival at a respectable 110th place out of 189 countries in the world’s biggest football tournament held in Baku, Azerbaijan in terms of participation.

“Our U15’s performance tells us that our homegrowns, when given a platform, can compete well against opponents from other continents,’’ said Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Anthony Gutierrez.

The Philippine side had a total of 19 goals in 10 games, highlighted by four victories against Belize (1-0) and Curacao (8-1) in the Group Stage while defeating Macau (2-0) and Aruba (5-2) in the Classification Stage. The Filipino U15s drew Zimbabwe (2-2).

PFF sent a mostly homegrown squad from regional football association (RFAs), schools, and clubs, and several players took part in the 2026 PFF U16 National Championship in Bago City last May. Gutierrez said the results show where the national youth program stands.

“Because of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s push for a tournament of this scale, we have a clearer vision in building a system that produces world-class youth athletes from our RFAs and domestic clubs who can stand alongside our heritage talents abroad in future international competitions,” Gutierrez said.

He praised the players for their attitude through a demanding schedule. 

“The group stage was a litmus test of how far our local talents can go in the global stage,’’ said Gutierrez.

“These boys never backed down. They faced strong, unfamiliar teams, played five matches in three days, and kept fighting. That attitude is what we want in every Philippine national team,” he added.

Gutierrez was at the FIFA World Cup in June 2026, when Infantino announced the staging of the inaugural U15 World Cup. Gutierrez said an event with 189 participating member associations is significant for young Filipino players. 

“Our youth players competed in a global tournament, against teams from around the world. That kind of exposure was out of reach for most Filipinos in the past. We thank FIFA for creating this event because now, we can play against and learn from countries from distant lands,” he said.

The tournament uses the 8v8 format, which PFF and the Department of Education have implemented at home early this year.

It was used in the Palarong Pambansa elementary football tournament in May 2026, and it is being used in the under-13 and under-11 divisions of the ongoing PFF RFA Youth League.

“Eight-a-side gives young players more touches, more decisions, and more chances to score. If we want to do well internationally, our players need to grow up in this format. That is why we pushed for it in the Palaro and in youth leagues as early as 2024,” Gutierrez said.

The Philippines now plays for a higher finish in the classification stage. 

“To the players, Coach Roxy Dorlas and the coaching staff, your families and our fans, thank you. You have already given Philippine football something to build on, and an unforgettable experience that inspires us,” said Gutierrez. (PFF pool story)

FOOTBALL

JOHN GUTIERREZ

PFF

PHILIPPINE FOOTBALL FEDERATION
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