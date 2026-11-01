Laopakdee rides rare 4-shot swing to retain Asia-Pacific crown; Dumdumaya squanders Top 6 bid

MANILA, Philippines — Jaden Dumdumaya's familiar late-round woes resurfaced at the worst possible time, while Fifa Laopakdee produced a stunning comeback capped by a pivotal four-shot swing to retain his crown in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Te Arai Links South Course in New Zealand on Sunday.

Dumdumaya appeared poised for a Top-6 finish after mounting a spirited charge, but another shaky windup, marred by a pair of costly double bogeys, derailed his bid. He settled for a 72 and slipped back to joint 13th with a four-round total of 289, exactly where he stood at the start of the final round.

Laopakdee, meanwhile, turned a two-shot deficit into a two-stroke lead in a dramatic reversal on No. 11, where overnight leader Zach Swanwick suffered a disastrous triple bogey while the Thai calmly sank a birdie putt. The four-shot swing proved decisive, shifting the momentum of the championship and setting the stage for Laopakdee's triumphant finish.

The Thai then stood firm under pressure, producing clutch shots and nerveless pars down the stretch before delivering the knockout blow on the par-3 17th, where he struck a solid tee shot to within two feet for a birdie.

He tapped in for par on the par-5 18th to complete a one-under 70 and a four-day total of 278, then celebrated with three emphatic downward fist pumps, capping another memorable championship triumph.

The victory carried echoes of his dramatic win in Dubai last year, when he overcame a six-shot deficit before prevailing in a three-player playoff.

Laopakdee had opened this year's championship with a blistering 63 but cooled off with rounds of 72 and 73, enabling Swanwick to seize control. Trailing by two with eight holes remaining, however, the Thai found another gear.

On the pivotal par-4 11th, Laopakdee fired his approach to within eight feet, while Swanwick sent his shot into the left greenside bunker. The New Zealander's recovery quickly turned into a nightmare as his blast sailed well past the cup and rolled down the slope. His next chip barely reached the ridge before the ball rolled back down, leaving him in further trouble.

Swanwick eventually carded a triple bogey, while Laopakdee calmly converted his birdie putt to seize the lead in a stunning four-shot turnaround.

From there, the Thai showed remarkable composure, surviving the closing holes with gutsy pars before delivering his decisive birdie on No. 17. He finished three strokes clear of Swanwick to become the third multiple winner of one of amateur golf's premier championships.

The triumph also secured Laopakdee another invitation to next year's Masters, along with a coveted berth in The Open.

Swanwick birdied the last to salvage a 75 and finish second at 281, while Australia's Kayun Mudadana charged into third with a 67 for 282.

Dumdumaya, meanwhile, was left to rue another missed opportunity after briefly putting himself in contention for a strong finish.

Starting the day at joint 13th, the Filipino-American World No. 67 bounced back from a bogey on No. 2 with birdies on Nos. 5, 10, 13 and 14 to climb to joint sixth and raise hopes of a blistering final-round charge.

But the promising surge unraveled once more in the closing stretch. He stumbled with a double bogey on No. 15 and failed to regain his footing, dropping two more strokes on No. 17 to finish with a 72. His 289 total sent him tumbling back to joint 13th, erasing the gains of his earlier rally.

The recurring late-round breakdowns proved a frustrating hallmark of Dumdumaya's campaign, as he repeatedly struggled to sustain his momentum when it mattered most.

Shinichi Suzuki also endured a difficult finish, posting a second consecutive 76 to tie for 53rd at 307. The Filipinos, who entered the championship with high hopes, thus came away disappointed, with the other two representatives, Rolando Bregente and Chris Remata, missing the cut.