Shin erects four-shot lead to boost title bid in ICTSI Apo Golf Classic

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Micah Shin shrugged off a shaky backside start with a timely birdie-par-eagle finish before keeping his momentum at the Apo Golf and Country Club’s frontside to card a 68 Wednesday and tighten his grip on the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic.

Armed with a four-shot cushion and 36 holes left to play, Shin turned what had shaped up as a wide-open title battle into a potential runaway, capitalizing on his wealth of talent, overseas-honed skills and intimate knowledge of the demanding layout where he developed and sharpened his game.

Still, two rounds do not make a champion, and Shin knows the job is far from finished. But with his game holding firm under pressure and his course familiarity working to his advantage, the Korean-American has put himself in prime position to capture another Philippine Golf Tour crown and close out the season in emphatic fashion.

Shin, who ruled the season-opening The Country Club Invitational, the PGT’s flagship event, last January, assembled a 12-under 132 halfway total to pull clear of the field and put himself on course for a second major statement on the local circuit.

“I think if I just hit it well, I have a really good chance,” said Shin when asked about his chances after two rounds. “Yeah, I mean, it’s my home course, so it feels comfortable.”

“Today was actually worse than yesterday, but I got some lucky breaks and made some really good par saves,” he added, highlighting how his composure proved just as crucial as his power in keeping the chasing pack at bay.

“I thought I wasn’t putting too well, but I actually made a few putts, including some long ones. So I wouldn’t say I putted poorly, but yeah,” said Shin.

His charge also forced the pursuers to keep chasing, with last week’s South Pacific winner Clyde Mondilla firing a second 69 for solo second at 138 and Sean Ramos also turning in a three-under card for a 139.

Longshots Jeremy Tandoy and Kim Tae Soo matched 70s for joint fourth at 140, while Jeffren Lumbo and Collin Wheeler carded identical 71s to catch Russell Bautista, who matched par 72, at 142, and Negros leg winner Art Arbole carding a 70 to tie Angelo Que and amateur Alex Bisera, who matched 71s, at ninth with 143s.

Last week’s low amateur Jacob Rolida and 2024 champion Jhonnel Ababa kept matching output of 72s for 144s as 45 players made the cut at 152, including Keanu Jahns, who skied to a 79.

Starting at No. 10, Shin parred his first two holes before an up-and-down stretch threatened to undo his early advantage. He traded bogeys and birdies in a roller-coaster run from No. 12, allowing Mondilla and Ramos to close to within one shot and briefly putting the tournament leader under pressure.

But rather than let the early stumbles dictate his round, Shin regrouped, steadied his game and struck back when it mattered most. A birdie on the 16th sparked his charge, setting the stage for a spectacular eagle on the par-5 No. 18 that restored his momentum and gave him breathing room as the heat intensified and the wind began to influence play on several holes.

“It was like the wind was going to the left, so I was just trying to hit it right and then let the wind take it left and maybe get in the middle or kind of get a shortcut. I had about 230 yards left for my second shot and the wind was going slightly left again and hit my 4-iron. I was I was just trying to hit it in the middle green, which I did and made the putt from around 15 feet,” said Shin, recalling the decisive shot that set up his eagle.

The backside finish underscored Shin’s ability to make the most of his biggest advantage: the combination of distance, precision and familiarity with Apo’s contours. Even after surrendering strokes early, he refused to back down, turning a vulnerable stretch into a springboard for another strong round.

Poised to take control, Shin remained cautious about his chances, admitting that despite feeling confident, he had to rely on his course management to get through a challenging round.

“I wouldn’t say no, but at the same time, I don’t want to say yes,” he said. “I was feeling pretty confident, but like I said, I didn’t really hit it too well today. I just managed the round really well and got through it.” (Pool story)