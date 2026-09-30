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Palaam stuns Kazakh world champ, fights for Asiad boxing gold

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 2:14pm
Palaam stuns Kazakh world champ, fights for Asiad boxing gold
Carlo Paalam lands a jab on Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — No goodbyes for Carlo Paalam.

A boxing gold medal is within reach for the Philippines courtesy of Paalam, who won via split decision over Makhmud Sabyrkhan in their men's 55 kilogram semifinal bout in the 20th Asian Games Wednesday at the Nishio Gymnasium.

It was an upset by the Filipino pug, who got a warning in the third round.

But it did not matter for the Olympic silver medalist, who upset the world champion and is now assured of at least a silver medal.

The two boxers were kept in a slugfest as early as the first round, but the pride of Bukidnon landed more clean shots, getting the nod of four judges early on.

Sabyrkhan, though, pumped blood into his campaign in the crucial second round, showing his world championship pedigree.

But Paalam’s sharp counters, patient offense and stellar defense did just enough to grab the razor-thin win.

Paalam will now take on either Rui Yamaguchi of Japan or Bilguunsaikhan Kharkhuu of Mongolia in the gold medal match.

ASIAN GAMES

BOXING

CARLO PAALAM
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