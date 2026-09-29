ICTSI Iloilo: Ababa gains solo lead; Mondilla falters

ILOILO, Philippines – Jhonnel Ababa kept his cool under a scorching sun and swirling winds, producing the only bogey-free round of the day to seize solo control of the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge here on Wednesday.

In one of the most tightly packed opening rounds in Philippine Golf Tour history, Ababa fired a three-under 67 at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club to emerge a stroke clear of a six-way logjam at second, where erstwhile leader Clyde Mondilla found himself after a late stumble.

The leaderboard resembled a traffic jam for much of the day, with positions changing almost as quickly as the wind shifted direction. Five more players were bunched at 69, while six others stood just another shot back at 70 in the P2.5-million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The heat was relentless, but it was the wind that proved the more persistent adversary, particularly on the back nine. On the short but tight layout, narrow fairways and thick rough left little margin for error, while the gusts made club selection and approach shots even more demanding.

Ababa handled the conditions with characteristic composure.

The Davaoeño ace birdied Nos. 6, 11 and 14, then relied on crisp iron play, steady putting and three key par saves to protect his lead down the stretch. He nearly made it four birdies when he reached the 18th but missed a three-foot putt that would have given him a four-under card and a two-shot cushion.

Still, the bogey-free 67 gave him the distinction of being the only player in the field to go around without dropping a shot.

“My driving and iron play were solid, and my putting clicked. You really have to hit straight here because the fairways are narrow — if you miss, the rough is quite deep,” said Ababa in Filipino.

He also credited a timely break or two for helping him navigate the demanding conditions.

“The course was extremely tough, especially when the wind picked up on the back nine. I focused on hitting greens in regulation, and whenever a birdie opportunity came up, I made the putt. I got a bit lucky today,” he said.

Ababa, seeking redemption after contending for three days in Negros Occidental last week before fading in the final round and settling for third, showed none of that late-round slide this time.

Instead, he leaned on the steadiness that has become his trademark, refusing to give away shots as the leaderboard repeatedly shuffled behind him.

Mondilla appeared headed for the outright lead himself after reaching four-under with four holes to play. But the multi-titled campaigner missed the greens on Nos. 6 and 8, leaving himself lengthy par putts and eventually dropping both shots.

“I missed the greens on holes 6 and 8, and my par putts were from a long distance,” rued Mondilla in Filipino, who had also shown encouraging form in Negros last week, finishing joint eighth after making five birdies against one bogey through 14 holes.

His 68 nevertheless kept him firmly in contention, joining Paul Echavez, Reymon Jaraula, Miki Ryoma and Rupert Zaragosa in a five-way tie for second.

Jeffren Lumbo, runner-up to Art Arbole in Negros last week, led the group at 69, alongside Randy Garalde, James Ryan Lam, Gerald Rosales, Guido van der Valk and Paul Vesinica.

The volatility of the opening round was underscored by Arbole's own roller-coaster finish.

Two-over after 15 holes, the reigning Negros champion suddenly found his footing with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, salvaging an even-par 70 and keeping himself within three strokes of Ababa.

“It's a good thing I managed to bounce back. The layouts of Iloilo and Negros are quite similar. For me, the main difference was that the rough here is thicker and the greens are slower, but it was manageable,” said Arbole in Filipino.

Arbole was tied for 13th with Taewon Ha, Tony Lascuña, Francis Morilla, Edmar Salvador Jr. and Lee Song.

Also within striking distance at 71 were Ira Alido, Kristoffer Arevalo, Jerson Balasabas, Russell Bautista, Michael Bibat, Rico Depilo, Francis Mendez, Ryan Monsalvae and amateur Bobe Salahog.

Reigning Order of Merit champion and two-leg winner Angelo Que, meanwhile, settled for a 74 and a share of 28th with Jay Bayron, Elee Bisera, Carlos Packing, Enrico Gallardo and Justin Quiban. (Pool story)