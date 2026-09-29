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Marcial upbeat on title world hopes with key backer in his corner

Philstar.com
September 29, 2026 | 11:19am
Marcial upbeat on title world hopes with key backer in his corner
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Eumir Marcial poses after his win against Omar Ulises Huerta (not pictured) in their middleweight bout at Pechanga Arena on September 19, 2026 in San Diego, California.
Melina Pizano / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from an emphatic knockout win, Eumir Marcial continues to have high hopes on winning a world title someday especially now that he enjoys full backing from a major supporter.

The Olympic bronze medalist boosted his stock in the pros with a rousing third-round knockout victory over Omar Huerta recently in California.

The Filipino middleweight prospect said he is in a good position to fight for a championship with the support of Philippine-based sportsbook SportsPlus.

“First of all, I’m truly honored and grateful that SportsPlus PH believed in me and did not hesitate to support me. They made me feel that I can become a world champion someday as a professional boxer,” Marcial (8-0, with 5 knockouts) said.

“They are there to help and support me as I take every step in my career. From the 50th Anniversary of Thrilla in Manila to my fight against Huerta, they have been there, backing me and supporting me every step of the way,” he added.

Adding to the 30-year-old Marcial’s optimism is knowing that the boxer isn’t the only athlete getting support from brand.

“I’m also very happy because they don’t just support me in my professional fights. They also support us national athletes through their partnership with the Philippine Olympic Committee,” he continued.

“SportsPlus also supports the grassroots program that I’m building right now. Every time I need support, they are there. They believe Filipino athletes deserve recognition not only in the Philippines, but around the world.”

Marcial also vowed to keep working hard to become a world champion soon.

“I hope this journey with SportsPlus continues until we finally win the world championship belt,” he said.

For his part, SportsPlus Head of Brand Marketing Paul Macalindong echoed Marcial’s optimism.

“SportsPlus and Eumir Marcial’s partnership is built on shared values of integrity, excellence, and a deep commitment to sports. We believe in the potential of Filipino athletes, and we firmly believe that Eumir has what it takes to become a world champion,” Macalindong said.

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL

SPORTSPLUS
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