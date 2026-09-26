Saso finds rhythm late to fire 68; Arevalo hurdles LPGA Q-Series pre-qualifying stage

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her second shot on the first hole during a Pro-Am prior to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2026 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 23, 2026 in Chaska, Minnesota.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso gave herself a much-needed boost in her long search for top form, closing with a flourish to fire a three-under 68 and stay within striking distance after the opening round of the NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas, on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Saso struggled to find her rhythm for much of the day at the Pinnacle Country Club, making just one birdie against a bogey through 13 holes and missing a couple of chances to go lower. But the two-time US Women’s Open champion suddenly found her game down the stretch, birdieing Nos. 14 and 15 before holing out for another birdie on the par-4 18th.

The late burst put Saso at tied for 43rd, five strokes behind Japan’s Yuna Nishimura, who seized the early lead with a stunning nine-under 62.

For Saso, the closing flurry was more than a strong finish. It offered a glimpse of the form that has been missing for much of a difficult season and provided a welcome sign that her game may finally be beginning to turn around.

The ICTSI-backed Saso entered the 54-hole sprint event having missed the cut in her last three starts — the Portland Classic, CPKC Women’s Open in Canada and FM Championship — and had failed to advance in eight other tournaments this season. Her best result remained a tie for 12th at the AIG Women’s Open in July, a performance that did little to trigger the sustained resurgence she had been seeking.

Still, Saso showed flashes of her old self on Friday.

After opening with a birdie, she struggled to put together another stretch of momentum as her driving, iron play and putting failed to click in unison. A bogey on the par-3 11th appeared to leave her headed for another modest opening-round score.

Instead, Saso responded with the kind of late charge that once became a hallmark of her rise to the top of women’s golf.

At 68, she remains in a crowded field and has plenty of ground to make up over the final 36 holes. But the quality of her finish could prove significant if she can carry that momentum into the weekend.

Nishimura, meanwhile, showed just how low scores could go on a Pinnacle layout that yielded 99 under-par rounds.

She collected six birdies through 17 holes before capping her round with an eagle on the 18th for a 31-32, nine-under 62 and a one-shot lead over China’s Yu Liu, who carded a bogey-free 64.

Nine players — including Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and Amy Yang — shot 65s to create a tightly packed leaderboard heading into the final 36 holes of the $3-million championship.

The scoring was so low that the projected cut stood at two-under.

Meanwhile, Abby Arevalo survived the LPGA Q-Series Pre-Qualifying Stage in Florida after rallying with a third-round 69 to finish tied for 21st at 215.

Arevalo opened with a 70 and followed with a 76 before her closing 69 at LPGA International’s Jones Course in Daytona Beach, Florida, secured her place among the qualifiers.

The other Filipina hopefuls, however, fell short at separate qualifying sites.

Daniella Uy finished tied for 56th at 225 after a 73 in Texas, while amateur Sam Dizon ended tied for 66th at 234 following an 80. Both missed the Top 25 and ties cutoff.

Sam Bruce also failed to advance in California, finishing tied for 52nd at 218 after a final-round 74, while Chanelle Avarico had earlier missed the 36-hole cut after rounds of 72 and 76.