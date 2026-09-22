^

Sports

Cruspero, Morris win big in Siquijor juniors tennis tourney

Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 1:42pm
Cruspero, Morris win big in Siquijor juniors tennis tourney
Triple-title winners Alexa Cruspero (2nd from left) and Matthew Morris (2nd from right) hold their trophies following their dominant performance at the Governor’s Cup in Siquijor. Joining them are PalawanPay head Miguel Mangabat (left) and Siquijor coach Gustavo Neri.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Alexa Cruspero and Matthew Morris turned the Governor’s Cup Juniors Tennis Championships into a showcase of their versatility, sweeping two singles crowns and one doubles title each as the Group 2 tournament wrapped up Sunday at the Capitol Tennis Courts in Siquijor.

Cruspero saved her toughest battle for last.

After cruising through her first three matches, the top-seeded Cruspero had to dig deep into her arsenal — and keep her composure — to outlast a stubborn Etha Seno, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, in a gripping girls’ 16-and-under final that could have gone either way.

Cruspero came through with timely shots and clutch returns in the decider to deny Seno and claim the 16-and-U crown. She then completed her singles double by beating doubles partner Mercy Pinili, 6-3, 6-2, in the 18-and-U final.

Morris matched Cruspero’s feat, ruling both the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions before teaming up with Hazer Malicay to capture the 18-and-U doubles title.

Morris survived Xian Calagos, 7-6(2), 2-1(ret.), to take the 16-and-U crown, then produced a far more emphatic finish in the premier division, blanking doubles partner Malicay, 6-0, 6-0, for the 18-and-U title.

Cruspero and Morris later capped their respective three-title feats by joining Pinili and Malicay, respectively, in winning the 18-and-U doubles championships in the tournament presented by Dunlop and staged under the Palawan Pawnshop nationwide talent-search.

Their MVP performances highlighted a busy week of tennis in Siquijor, which hosted the Governor’s Cup for the first time through the initiative of Gov. Jake Villa. The province also staged the inaugural Governor’s Cup Open, where Eric Jay Tangub emerged champion.

The third-ranked Tangub stunned top seed JB Aguilar, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(2), in the semifinals before defeating No. 2 Nilo Ledama, 6-3, 6-3, in the final to pocket the P50,000 championship purse in the event backed by ICON Golf & Sports and Palawan Group of Companies and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Rating.

In the other junior singles finals, Seno bounced back from her 16-and-U setback by dominating the 14-and-U division, drubbing Zhynaiah Gargaceran, 6-0, 6-1. Calagos likewise gained redemption by beating James Estrella for the boys’ 14-and-U crown.

Gargaceran took the girls’ 12-and-U title with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Athena Lanterna, while Dale Diamante ruled the boys’ youngest division, beating Leonid Sigeda, 6-0, 6-3.

In the other doubles finals, Merylle Monte and Julienne Tampus defeated Rhonalyn Samson and Faith Banico, 8-1, for the girls’ 14-and-U crown, while Diamante and Estrella edged Prince Centino and Rothmuel Escobar, 8-5, in the boys’ 14-and-U final.

In the Legends division, Roy Tan defeated Wisley Estrella, 8-5, to win the singles 35 title, while Jun Carreon captured the singles 50 crown with an 8-2 victory over Kurt Kilat Sr. (Pool story)

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
San Juan overpowers Bulacan in 53-point MPBL beatdown

San Juan overpowers Bulacan in 53-point MPBL beatdown

6 days ago
The San Juan Knights flaunted their roster depth to annihilate the Bulacan Kuyas, 120-67, and close their elimination-round...
Sports
fbtw
PBA withdraws from EASL

PBA withdraws from EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has left the door open for a reconciliation with EASL but made it clear that unless an outstanding...
Sports
fbtw
NFL Chiefs' Kelce among investors bilked in Ponzi scheme

NFL Chiefs' Kelce among investors bilked in Ponzi scheme

5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, husband of singer Taylor Swift, was among investors defrauded out of millions of...
Sports
fbtw
Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout

Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout

2 days ago
Jeff Manday of Caloocan Batang Kankaloo displayed his shooting prowess on Sunday’s MPBL 3-Point Shootout, but not after...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic champion Zheng returns to lead China charge at BJK Cup

Olympic champion Zheng returns to lead China charge at BJK Cup

8 hours ago
Zheng Qinwen returns to the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time since 2024 looking to inspire host China to an upset over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Formula One races to be shortened next season

Formula One races to be shortened next season

6 hours ago
The governing body of motorsports (FIA) announced Formula One rules changes that included shortening Grand Prix races and...
Sports
fbtw
Infantino proposes consulting federations to reform FIFA

Infantino proposes consulting federations to reform FIFA

8 hours ago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday suggested a "consultation" with the member federations to reform the world...
Sports
fbtw
Thai badminton player first doping case at Asian Games: testers

Thai badminton player first doping case at Asian Games: testers

8 hours ago
Thai women's badminton player Pitchamon Opatniputh became the first known doping case at the Asian Games in Japan, testers...
Sports
fbtw
French star Batum retires after 18-year NBA career

French star Batum retires after 18-year NBA career

8 hours ago
French basketball star Nicolas Batum announced his retirement after 18 years playing in the NBA for teams including the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with