Cruspero, Morris win big in Siquijor juniors tennis tourney

Triple-title winners Alexa Cruspero (2nd from left) and Matthew Morris (2nd from right) hold their trophies following their dominant performance at the Governor’s Cup in Siquijor. Joining them are PalawanPay head Miguel Mangabat (left) and Siquijor coach Gustavo Neri.

MANILA, Philippines — Alexa Cruspero and Matthew Morris turned the Governor’s Cup Juniors Tennis Championships into a showcase of their versatility, sweeping two singles crowns and one doubles title each as the Group 2 tournament wrapped up Sunday at the Capitol Tennis Courts in Siquijor.

Cruspero saved her toughest battle for last.

After cruising through her first three matches, the top-seeded Cruspero had to dig deep into her arsenal — and keep her composure — to outlast a stubborn Etha Seno, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, in a gripping girls’ 16-and-under final that could have gone either way.

Cruspero came through with timely shots and clutch returns in the decider to deny Seno and claim the 16-and-U crown. She then completed her singles double by beating doubles partner Mercy Pinili, 6-3, 6-2, in the 18-and-U final.

Morris matched Cruspero’s feat, ruling both the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions before teaming up with Hazer Malicay to capture the 18-and-U doubles title.

Morris survived Xian Calagos, 7-6(2), 2-1(ret.), to take the 16-and-U crown, then produced a far more emphatic finish in the premier division, blanking doubles partner Malicay, 6-0, 6-0, for the 18-and-U title.

Cruspero and Morris later capped their respective three-title feats by joining Pinili and Malicay, respectively, in winning the 18-and-U doubles championships in the tournament presented by Dunlop and staged under the Palawan Pawnshop nationwide talent-search.

Their MVP performances highlighted a busy week of tennis in Siquijor, which hosted the Governor’s Cup for the first time through the initiative of Gov. Jake Villa. The province also staged the inaugural Governor’s Cup Open, where Eric Jay Tangub emerged champion.

The third-ranked Tangub stunned top seed JB Aguilar, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(2), in the semifinals before defeating No. 2 Nilo Ledama, 6-3, 6-3, in the final to pocket the P50,000 championship purse in the event backed by ICON Golf & Sports and Palawan Group of Companies and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Rating.

In the other junior singles finals, Seno bounced back from her 16-and-U setback by dominating the 14-and-U division, drubbing Zhynaiah Gargaceran, 6-0, 6-1. Calagos likewise gained redemption by beating James Estrella for the boys’ 14-and-U crown.

Gargaceran took the girls’ 12-and-U title with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Athena Lanterna, while Dale Diamante ruled the boys’ youngest division, beating Leonid Sigeda, 6-0, 6-3.

In the other doubles finals, Merylle Monte and Julienne Tampus defeated Rhonalyn Samson and Faith Banico, 8-1, for the girls’ 14-and-U crown, while Diamante and Estrella edged Prince Centino and Rothmuel Escobar, 8-5, in the boys’ 14-and-U final.

In the Legends division, Roy Tan defeated Wisley Estrella, 8-5, to win the singles 35 title, while Jun Carreon captured the singles 50 crown with an 8-2 victory over Kurt Kilat Sr. (Pool story)