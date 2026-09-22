Filipina karetakas cop Asian Games kata bronze

The Filipinas set the tone early with a flawless 5-0 sweep of Cambodia, but went down to a 0-5 loss to powerhouse Iran in the semifinals.

NAGOYA, Japan — The Philippines delivered another historic milestone at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games after the Rebecca Cyril Torres, Samantha Veguillas and Ysabelle Arrogante clinched the women’s team kata bronze medal of karate on Tuesday at the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games at the Toyohashi Gymnasium here.

The quartet beat Southeast Asian rival Thailand’s Ramitar Terananon, Monsicha Sakulrattanatara and Phatcharin Plangplai, 4-1, for the Philippines’ first-ever medal in team kata event in the Asian Games.

The Filipinas set the tone early with a flawless 5-0 sweep of Cambodia’s Sreynuch Puthea, Oun Sreyda and That Chhenghorng, but went down to a 0-5 loss to powerhouse Iran in the semifinals.

“Wala na kami inisip kung sino kalaban,” Arrogante said. “Basta we claim sa amin ang bronze.”

The emotional triumph was the culmination of years of quiet sacrifice.

“It has been a long journey. Dami hirap ng mga teammates,” an emotional Torres said. “Marami losses over the years, pero perform lang, laban lang hanggang dulo.”

Adding fuel to their fire was the news they received just a day prior that the Philippines officially qualified for the Karate World Cup this November in Hangzhou.

"Na-inspire kami, kaya itutuloy pa namin ito, yung magandang resulta,” Arrogante said.

Head Coach Sonny Montalvo commended his athletes for their immense dedication, highlighting how the girls temporarily left their families and put their university studies on hold just to train.

The trio also credited their success to the unwavering support of their coaches and officials, specifically former Karate Pilipinas president the late Pocholo Veguillas, father of current president Richard Lim, also Team Philippines chef de mission in these games.

Karate has contributed consecutive bronze medals in the Asian Games starting with Junna Tsukii in Jakarta 2018 and Sakura Alforte in Hangzhou 2023.

Alforte, an individual kata specialist, missed this year's Asiad due to a new ruling requiring all squad members to compete in the team event.

“Big boost sa karate. Nakita natin magaling ang Pilipino, tiwala lang,” he said. "Maka-inspire din ito sa delegation dito. Dami pa lalaban.” (POC Media Pool)