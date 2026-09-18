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Elite Filipino endurance runners test mettle in Damosa Land 5150 race

Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 10:23am
Elite Filipino endurance runners test mettle in Damosa Land 5150 race
Earl Ting (left) with Joshua Cabusas after securing first and third, respectively, in the recent SUBIT 2026 Sprint Age Group competition.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Rising Filipino endurance stars James Earl Ting, Edgie Arances and Anisha Eunice Caluya take center stage in a frenetic battle for the Filipino Elite crowns as the Damosa Land 5150 unwraps Sunday, September 20, in Samal Island, Davao del Norte.

Ting and Arances are expected to engage in a fierce men’s duel, while Caluya headlines the women’s side as the country’s emerging elite triathletes vie for top honors on the Olympic-distance course featuring a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run.

Beyond the medals, however, the Filipino Elite Category provides a vital platform for the country’s next generation of endurance racing stars. The specialized division gives top-tier local athletes and national team members an opportunity to test themselves in championship conditions while sharpening the speed, race strategy and competitive experience needed for bigger domestic and international battles.

The Elite Category, featured in major Philippine triathlon events such as the 5150 Triathlon and IRONMAN 70.3 series, is designed for qualified high-performance athletes, including past and current national team members. Its emphasis on high-level racing provides a bridge between emerging local talent and the demands of international competition.

Ting of BE Tritans comes into the race with considerable momentum after winning the Subic International Triathlon and placing third in the Bohol 5150 last July. Arances, meanwhile, has built valuable experience through campaigns in various local and international endurance events, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown between two of the country’s rising male triathletes.

Caluya likewise brings strong credentials to the women’s Elite field. She is a gold medalist in the Sprint Junior Elite Women’s category of the 2026 national age group aquathlon and will look to translate that success into a strong showing over the longer Olympic-distance format.

The Filipino Elite Category is part of the Philippine Sports Commission’s continuing effort to strengthen the country’s high-performance sports program while using major competitions to promote national pride and sports tourism.

The Damosa Land 5150 is also the final stop of the four-leg 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, which puts elite-level competition against some of the country’s most scenic sporting venues.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the second staging features another strong field from across the Philippines, providing an even bigger test for the country’s emerging elite athletes and established race contenders.

The inaugural Damosa Land 5150 established the event as a significant fixture on the Philippine triathlon calendar, combining scenic surroundings with demanding racing and breakthrough performances. This year’s edition promises another showcase of elite endurance talent — and another opportunity for the Philippines’ rising stars to prove they are ready for the next level.

The series highlights the Philippines’ potential as a destination for world-class endurance events, with courses that showcase pristine coastlines, rolling hills and scenic highways while giving Filipino athletes a demanding stage on which to compete against strong domestic and international fields.

Meanwhile, defending overall champions Eryk Omandam and Natasha Doromal-Lim return, seeking back-to-back titles after ruling the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 last year.

Omandam and Doromal-Lim conquered the challenging Olympic-distance course through determined and strategic racing, emerging on top against a strong international field. With both athletes having continued to sharpen their skills through regular training, they are expected to face a stiffer challenge this year while chasing another overall championship. (Pool story)

5150 TRIATHLON

DAMOSA LAND 5150 TRIATHLON

JAMES EARL TING

JOSHUA CABUSAS

TRIATHLON
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