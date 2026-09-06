^

Sports

Gilas routed by South Korea anew in final Asian Games tuneup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 3:23pm
Gilas routed by South Korea anew in final Asian Games tuneup
Gilas Pilipinas
(Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines -- Tough lead-up to the Asian Games for Gilas Pilipinas.

The Philippines absorbed a 69-42 drubbing at the hands of South Korea Sunday afternoon at the Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena. 

In the two squad’s second and final tune-up game before the Asian Games next week, the Nationals had an ice-cold start that they could not recover from en route to the 27-point defeat. 

Ki Sang Yu paced Korea with 15 points, with 12 in the first quarter. Jun Seok Yeo chipped in 14 markers.

Gilas had a horrendous start, trailing 4-19 after the first as Yu lit up the arena. 

A 19-10 second quarter did not help as well, as the Philippines only had 14 points at the half. 

The 14 points were just scattered among three players -- Sedrick Barefield, Zav Lucero and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser. 

The lead grew to as much as 37 points as Korea continued to step on the gas pedal, not letting up until the final buzzer. 

Only six players scored for the Philippines, led by Lucero’s 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Adrian Nocum added nine markers, while Barefield and Ganuelas-Rosser had seven each. Justine Baltazar went scoreless but hauled down 10 boards and three dimes. 

Gilas absorbed an 81-55 loss two days ago, also against Korea. 

The defending Asian Games champions will try to have a much-improved performance when the basketball competition kicks off on September 10.

ASIAN GAMES

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

SOUTH KOREA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas looks to find rhythm before Asiad

Gilas looks to find rhythm before Asiad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Needing to find its stride before flying to Japan for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas takes on South Korea once...
Sports
fbtw
Taylor bows out as undisputed champion in Dublin farewell

Taylor bows out as undisputed champion in Dublin farewell

8 hours ago
 Irish boxing great Katie Taylor brought the curtain down on her trailblazing career on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas gets second crack at South Korea in final pre-Asian Games tuneup

Gilas gets second crack at South Korea in final pre-Asian Games tuneup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Needing some stride before flying to Japan for the Achi-Nagoya Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas takes on South Korea once again...
Sports
fbtw

Three-point dunks?

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Slam dunk – a basketball shot where a player jumps into the air and forces the ball down through the basket with one or both hands.
Sports
fbtw
PBA keeps busy during break

PBA keeps busy during break

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The PBA will go on the road for a series of provincial exhibition games during the Asian Games break then returns to action...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala falls vs Jovic to end US Open campaign

Eala falls vs Jovic to end US Open campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The concrete jungle could be one of the most unforgiving terrains.
Sports
fbtw
Haaland heads unconvincing Man City top of Premier League

Haaland heads unconvincing Man City top of Premier League

9 hours ago
Erling Haaland maintained Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season but Enzo Maresca's men were...
Sports
fbtw
Zheng, Potapova pull off upsets to reach US Open last 16

Zheng, Potapova pull off upsets to reach US Open last 16

9 hours ago
Zheng Qinwen rallied from 0-5 down in the final set to stun Madison Keys and reach the US Open last 16 in just one of the...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Est Cola eye finals showdown

Creamline, Est Cola eye finals showdown

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Creamline and Thailand’s Est Cola aim to arrange a title showdown, while PLDT and Nxled hope to avert it as they take...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with