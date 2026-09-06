Gilas routed by South Korea anew in final Asian Games tuneup

MANILA, Philippines -- Tough lead-up to the Asian Games for Gilas Pilipinas.

The Philippines absorbed a 69-42 drubbing at the hands of South Korea Sunday afternoon at the Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena.

In the two squad’s second and final tune-up game before the Asian Games next week, the Nationals had an ice-cold start that they could not recover from en route to the 27-point defeat.

Ki Sang Yu paced Korea with 15 points, with 12 in the first quarter. Jun Seok Yeo chipped in 14 markers.

Gilas had a horrendous start, trailing 4-19 after the first as Yu lit up the arena.

A 19-10 second quarter did not help as well, as the Philippines only had 14 points at the half.

The 14 points were just scattered among three players -- Sedrick Barefield, Zav Lucero and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

The lead grew to as much as 37 points as Korea continued to step on the gas pedal, not letting up until the final buzzer.

Only six players scored for the Philippines, led by Lucero’s 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Adrian Nocum added nine markers, while Barefield and Ganuelas-Rosser had seven each. Justine Baltazar went scoreless but hauled down 10 boards and three dimes.

Gilas absorbed an 81-55 loss two days ago, also against Korea.

The defending Asian Games champions will try to have a much-improved performance when the basketball competition kicks off on September 10.