TNT's Ganuelas-Rosser says matching up with Fajardo has made him better

MANILA, Philippines — As the pop song goes, “What does not kill you makes you stronger.”

TNT big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser said facing off against eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo helped him grow his game.

Ganuelas-Rosser was the main man in the middle for the depleted Tropang 5G, banging bodies with the Fajardo-led Beermen, who were pushed to six games in their recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup series.

After San Miguel’s Game 6 clincher, Ganuelas-Rosser said matching up against Fajardo will make him sharper down the stretch.

“He wears on you a lot. He's a big guy, he's mobile, he knows how to get to his spots very good. Hats off to June,” he said.

“He made me a lot better player this series going up against him. All respect to June. Everything that comes his way, it's much deserved. Just [in Game 6,] he was just too much for us,” he added.

Ganuelas-Rosser averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 assists per game.

Along with veteran center Kelly Williams, the two were the main men down the block for TNT, especially with Poy Erram suiting up for only three games.

Ganuelas-Rosser also relished playing in his first finals in the PBA. He sat out TNT's past two finals stints due to injury, but played all six games this championship series against San Miguel.

“I worked so hard to come back. I was a spectator for two finals and then I was able to play a role in this final, but it sucks that it wasn't on the winning end. But I'm still proud that I was able to come back and play,” he said.

“Yeah, it was a tough series. I think we had moments in each game, honestly, where it could have went either way. But they're a good team. They're seasoned, they're poised, they have a lot of firepower. I think in the end, maybe their depth got to us a little bit. Hats off to them. They deserve it.”

For now, Ganuelas-Rosser said he will stay in the Philippines and will be back in time for Season 50.

“I think once we're whole, once we're all together, once we're able to work together, it will be fun. I'm looking forward to it. It's already feeling us, I already know it's already feeling me. Just looking forward to it.”