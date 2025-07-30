^

Sports

TNT's Ganuelas-Rosser says matching up with Fajardo has made him better

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 4:07pm
TNT's Ganuelas-Rosser says matching up with Fajardo has made him better
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of TNT grabs the rebound as San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo looks on.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — As the pop song goes, “What does not kill you makes you stronger.” 

TNT big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser said facing off against eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo helped him grow his game. 

Ganuelas-Rosser was the main man in the middle for the depleted Tropang 5G, banging bodies with the Fajardo-led Beermen, who were pushed to six games in their recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup series. 

After San Miguel’s Game 6 clincher, Ganuelas-Rosser said matching up against Fajardo will make him sharper down the stretch.

“He wears on you a lot. He's a big guy, he's mobile, he knows how to get to his spots very good. Hats off to June,” he said. 

“He made me a lot better player this series going up against him. All respect to June. Everything that comes his way, it's much deserved. Just [in Game 6,] he was just too much for us,” he added.

Ganuelas-Rosser averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 assists per game.

Along with veteran center Kelly Williams, the two were the main men down the block for TNT, especially with Poy Erram suiting up for only three games.

Ganuelas-Rosser also relished playing in his first finals in the PBA. He sat out TNT's past two finals stints due to injury, but played all six games this championship series against San Miguel.

“I worked so hard to come back. I was a spectator for two finals and then I was able to play a role in this final, but it sucks that it wasn't on the winning end. But I'm still proud that I was able to come back and play,” he said.

“Yeah, it was a tough series. I think we had moments in each game, honestly, where it could have went either way. But they're a good team. They're seasoned, they're poised, they have a lot of firepower. I think in the end, maybe their depth got to us a little bit. Hats off to them. They deserve it.” 

For now, Ganuelas-Rosser said he will stay in the Philippines and will be back in time for Season 50. 

“I think once we're whole, once we're all together, once we're able to work together, it will be fun. I'm looking forward to it. It's already feeling us, I already know it's already feeling me. Just looking forward to it.” 

BEERMEN

BRANDON GANUELAS-ROSSER

JUNE MAR FAJARDO

PBA

PBA FINALS

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

TNT

TROPANG 5G
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-NBA player Marcus Morris arrested on fraud charge: reports

Ex-NBA player Marcus Morris arrested on fraud charge: reports

7 hours ago
Former NBA player Marcus Morris has been arrested on a felony fraud charge after being accused of bouncing two checks...
Sports
fbtw
QMB can&rsquo;t wait to don Philippines colors

QMB can’t wait to don Philippines colors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
It may not be for now but top prospect Quentin Millora-Brown is still hoping to don national colors on the international...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy rules U18 chess in China

Pinoy rules U18 chess in China

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Filipino teenage FIDE Master Ivan Travis Cu ruled the blitz section in the premier Under-18 event of the ninth Eastern...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz, Navarro deliver as Basilan stuns Pampanga in MPBL

Cruz, Navarro deliver as Basilan stuns Pampanga in MPBL

5 hours ago
Basilan Starhorse shocked Pampanga, 89-82, on Tuesday in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the FilOil EcoOil...
Sports
fbtw
Overcoming souped-up Macau

Overcoming souped-up Macau

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The Macau squad that Gilas beat at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Monday was a far cry from the Black Bears whom Meralco...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Festive IRONMAN 70.3 weekend slated in Lapu-Lapu

Festive IRONMAN 70.3 weekend slated in Lapu-Lapu

7 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, set to unfold on August 10 at Mactan Newtown in Cebu, is more than just a test of endurance —...
Sports
fbtw
FIFA World Cup draw in Vegas on December 5: reports

FIFA World Cup draw in Vegas on December 5: reports

7 hours ago
Las Vegas will play host to the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5, according to multiple reports, with The Sphere serving...
Sports
fbtw
Venus Williams gets US Open mixed doubles wild card spot

Venus Williams gets US Open mixed doubles wild card spot

8 hours ago
Venus Williams, who made a comeback last week after more than a year's hiatus from competitive tennis, will compete alongside...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee likes Gilas chances

Brownlee likes Gilas chances

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Far from ideal but getting there.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with