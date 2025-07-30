Arca, Cu finish at podium in Eastern Asia Youth Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino FIDE Masters Christian Gian Karlo Arca and Ivan Travis Cu settled for a pair of podium finishes in separate categories in the rapid event to close out the country’s campaign in the 9th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China Tuesday.

Arca couldn’t recover from a sixth and penultimate-round defeat to Mongolian FM Ganbat Tenguundalai and settled for the silver in the open Under-16 section that was eventually topped by the latter.

It was the same fate by Cu, who fell to Mongolian FM Khishigbat Ulziikhishig in the fifth round and wound up with the bronze in the premier U18 class that the latter eventually won.

It wasn’t a bad finish for both Grandmaster prospects, as Arca also ended up with a standard gold and a blitz bronze, while Cu had the blitz mint in the bag the day before.