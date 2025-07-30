Cruz, Navarro deliver as Basilan stuns Pampanga in MPBL

Jervy Cruz finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for Basilan Starhorse.

MANILA, Philippines — Basilan Starhorse leaned on the free throw accuracy of Enzo Navarro in the last minute to stun Pampanga, 89-82, on Tuesday in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Navarro canned eight charities in that span as the Portmasters quashed the Giant Lanterns' final rally and raised their record to 10-9 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Basilan's show of force overshadowed Nueva Ecija's 94-78 drubbing of Bataan earlier that gave the Rice Vanguards a 19-1 slate and a share of the lead with the San Juan Knights and the Abra Solid North Weavers.

Basilan's Jervy Cruz delivered 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists to clinch Best Player honors over Emman Calo, who tallied 22 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks; and Navarro, who finished with 14 points, highlighted by a perfect 9-of-9 from the stripe, eight assists and two rebounds.

Enzo Joson also shone with 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Portmasters, who converted 19-of-22 free throws for an impressive 86.4%, against the Giant Lanterns, who sank only 21-of-40 attempts for a mediocre 52.5%.

Pampanga, the reigning back-to-back champion, dropped to 15-6 despite ruling the boards, 61-33.

Larry Muyang grabbed 22 rebounds on top of 17 points and two steals for the Giant Lanterns, who made only 27-of-76 field goal attempts for 35%.

Pampanga also got 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals from John Lloyd Clemente, and 11 points plus four rebounds from Jhan Mchale Nermal.

Jhaymo Eguilos bunched all of his eight points in the homestretch to push Pampanga within 79-84, with only 12.5 seconds left.

Nueva Ecija's Jaycee Marcelino posted 20 points and four assists to clinch Best Player honors over Will McAloney, with 15 points and six rebounds; and Rob Celiz, with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Rice Vanguards surged ahead, 83-63, midway through the fourth quarter and pulled down the Risers to 7-14 despite Yves Sazon’s 19 points and Alfred Flores’ 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Quezon City Galeries Taipan trounced Bacolod, 85-73, in the opener to improve to 6-14.

John Edcel Rojas paced the Taipans with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists; followed by Dave Bernabe with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks; and Nino Ibanez with 12 points and two assists.

Bacolod, which tumbled to 2-18, drew 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Jayvee Sam Adjei, and 14 points and six rebounds from Mart James Barrera.

The MPBL returns to Ynares Center Montalban on Wednesday, with games pitting Valenzuela against Bulacan at 4 p.m., Pasig against Muntinlupa at 6 p.m., and host Rizal Province against Quezon Province at 8 p.m.