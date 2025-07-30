Festive IRONMAN 70.3 weekend slated in Lapu-Lapu

MANILA, Philippines — The IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, set to unfold on August 10 at Mactan Newtown in Cebu, is more than just a test of endurance — it’s a celebration of community, inclusivity and culture.

The 2GO Reyna Bulakna Run on August 8, for instance, shines a spotlight on local heritage and women’s empowerment. Inspired by the legendary local heroine Reyna Bulakna, the 5km fun run — open to all genders and ages 5 and up — serves as a symbolic and literal journey of unity and strength, amplifying community engagement through sport.

Youth development takes center stage with the RLC Residences IRONKIDS on August 9, , a fun and formative race tailored for children aged 6-15. Featuring swim-run and kids’ run-only categories, it aims to foster a love for triathlon while instilling discipline, confidence and healthy habits — laying the foundation for the next generation of Filipino champions.

Meanwhile, the Sunrise Sprint, also slated on August 10, offers newcomers and recreational athletes a welcoming introduction to multisport racing. With its shorter 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run course, it broadens access and nurtures inclusivity in the triathlon community.

These companion events transform the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, presented by Megaworld and Mactan Newtown, into a weekend festival that blends elite competition with grassroots participation and cultural pride.

The main event, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., showcases the classic IRONMAN 70.3 format — a 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run, winding through Lapu-Lapu’s scenic and challenging terrain. It’s a course designed to test the grit of the competitors while highlighting the city’s natural beauty and strategic infrastructure.

The global appeal of the event remains strong. South African Olympic medalist Henri Schoeman and Dutch triathlete Els Visser headlined last year’s champions, reinforcing the race’s status as a magnet for international elite competitors.

This year, another stacked international field is expected, promising high-octane battles and emotional victories that will define this new era of racing.

For registration and race details, visit ironman.com/races/im703-cebu-philippines/register.

As Lapu-Lapu City continues its rapid growth as one of the Philippines’ most vibrant urban centers, its partnership with global brands like IRONMAN and Megaworld reinforces its image as a modern, connected, and culturally rich destination. With every stroke, pedal, and stride, IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu builds not only stronger athletes — but a stronger, more globally recognized city.