ZUS Coffee denies Chery Tiggo outright quarters entry

Games Saturday

(Dasmarinas Arena, Cavite)

4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines — ZUS Coffee dragged Chery Tiggo into the knockout round for a quarterfinal berth with a come-from-behind 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 15-6 victory Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

Cloanne Mondonedo, who owns the distinction as the first setter to win the NCAA award last year, was the fuel that kept the Thunderbelles’ attack running as she dished out 36 excellent sets while sneaking in two hits.

Her effort helped the fledgling franchise finish Pool B with a solid 3-2 record.

She later said there’s still more room for improvement.

“I think we still need to do more,” said Mondonedo.

Interestingly, it was the fourth time this preseason showcase that ZUS went into the full, five-set rout, winning three of it.

“Not all teams want to go to the fifth set. We just don’t want to go home sad because we travelled long. The team really fought hard,” she said.

The result denied the Crossovers an outright quarters entry.

Instead, it went to Creamline, which joined Pool B No. 1 Cignal and Pool A’s top two teams PLDT and Nxled.

The last four quarters ticket will be contested by Zus, Chery Tiggo and six others starting Saturday at the Dasmarinas Arena in Cavite.

There, Chery Tiggo will tackle Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh battling Capital1 Saturday at the Dasmariñas, Cavite.